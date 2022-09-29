TRAVERSE CITY — A collision with a GFL truck led to three hospitalizations, Traverse City Police Department officials said.
A 21-year-old Traverse City woman borrowed her friend's 2022 Buick Encore to drive to work Wednesday morning, Lieutenant Matt Richmond said.
As she was driving down Barlow Street at 11:28 a.m., a GFL truck failed to yield to her right of way, causing the truck to clip the front of the passenger car.
After the truck and car collided, officials said the GFL driver was ejected from his truck, and the Buick Encore rolled over.
The GFL truck continued moving after ejecting the driver from the front seat, and ended up in a nearby backyard after running through "multiple sections of a fence," Richmond said.
The truck driver, a 42-year-old Kalkaska man, the Traverse City woman and her passenger, a 26-year-old woman, were all transported to Munson Medical Center with injuries, officers said.
Richmond said the report did not indicate the severity of the injuries. Officers said they cited the truck driver with a failure to yield right of way. The crash remains under investigation by the Traverse City Police Department.
