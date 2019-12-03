TRAVERSE CITY — The Gander Outdoors in Traverse City closed on Dec. 2.
The website for the Gander Outdoors of Traverse City states the store is permanently closed. A person who answered the phone listed for Gander Outdoors in Traverse City confirmed that the 3500 Marketplace Circle B location has closed.
A store locator search on the Gander RV & Outdoors website now lists only three stores in Michigan: Coldwater, Flint and Utica.
In early November, an email from Gander Outdoors stated “Store is Closing. Everything Must Go! 40% Off.” Below the add the email reads, “Offer Valid at Traverse City, MI. Expires 11/10/19.”
An employee who answered the phone in early November at parent company Camping World Holdings, Inc. confirmed the Traverse City store at 3500 Marketplace Circle B was closing, but did not have a date.
Camping World Holdings, Inc. announced in September it was closing or converting 37 locations that don’t sell recreational vehicles.
The Gander Outdoors store in Traverse City doesn’t sell RVs.
Gander Mountain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2017. A month later, a subsidiary of Camping World bought the brand and leases on the chain’s 162 stores, including the Traverse City location.
Camping World reopened the Traverse City store as Gander Outdoors in March 2018. The store then had 45 full- and part-time employees.
