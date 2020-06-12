ACME — A developer proposing to repurpose the vacant Kmart in Acme plus add housing, office and retail space could be pulling the project.
Daniel Stern of retail development company Lormax Stern notified township officials Tuesday the company will withdraw its planned development request for the property, township Supervisor Doug White said. The company had not done so as of Thursday afternoon.
“We made the comment to him that he’s always welcome to come back and reapply,” White said. “As far as him formally pulling it right now, I would not say that he has, but he has indicated that he was going to pull it, yes.”
Planning commission Chairwoman Karly Wentzloff said Stern told her withdrawing the request was an option he was aware of, but hadn’t officially done so.
Homestretch Nonprofit Housing Executive Director Jon Stimson said Stern told him he had called the township and told them he was pulling his request, “and that’s the end of it,” as Stimson recalled the conversation.
Homestretch Nonprofit Housing was collaborating on the project and planned to build a set of affordable row homes, Stimson said.
Stern, reached by email, declined to comment and didn’t respond to a subsequent request to clarify the project’s status.
The project’s cancellation — if true — is a disappointment to everyone involved, Stimson said. He faulted a conflict between what constituents wanted and what the developer planned, plus the planning commission not coming to an agreement.
Commissioners on Monday didn’t act on the planned development request, even after continuing a hearing for the request from their May 26 meeting, Wentzloff said.
“I think the consensus from the planning commission is they want to see a comprehensive plan, and I just don’t know that anybody’s in a position for us to get that right now,” she said.
Documents the developer provided for Monday’s meeting referenced phases in a narrative but nothing showed how each one would be constructed, Wentzloff said. They didn’t vote, so they didn’t formally recommend against the plan.
Lormax Stern planned to turn half of the 86,000-square-foot retail building into storage and seek out tenants for the other half, as previously reported. The developer also planned several new outbuildings, including the row houses, a new bank or restaurant, another retail space and a structure that could house offices or possibly township facilities.
Owners of some self-storage businesses in Acme Township objected to allowing the use in land where zoning doesn’t currently allow it, as previously reported. There was some support, including from the owner of a Charlevoix business who frequently backs proposals from anyone seeking to improve a property.
