OMENA — Funnel clouds over Omena turned heads and prompted a few social media posts Friday.
Patrick Otto posted some pictures online after he spotted them at around 10:45 a.m., he said.
The Manton resident met in Omena with a contactor, shortly after delivering jet skis for a water sports business he owns, when the two spotted the funnels.
"You definitely know they're different because you never see those shapes coming straight down from the sky," he said.
Both watched for about 15 minutes as the funnels formed and dissipated, extended down from a cloud then retracted, Otto said. He's never seen anything like it before, he said.
Otto wasn't the only onlooker to post a snapshot to the internet, with other media outlets resharing others' photos.
National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Cornish said he and others at the Gaylord office saw the posts. They looked like funnel clouds that could've become water spouts, he said — the NWS had no reports of any funnels touching down.
Cold air moving over relatively warm Lake Michigan waters caused the funnels to form, Cornish said. They're different than tornadoes, and it's not unusual to see water spouts form during fairly calm weather conditions, he said.
Temperatures in the Traverse City area were cooler Friday, a few days after a cold front passed over and drew in cold air from Canada, Cornish said. Warmer weather should return by Sunday with highs in the mid- to upper 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Dry conditions are expected until Monday and Tuesday.
"It's looking like it's going to be a pretty nice weekend," he said.
