TRAVERSE CITY — A program that sows the seeds of healthy eating for school-aged children across the state has been plowed under by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Funding for 10 Cents a Meal, a matching grant program that helps schools purchase locally-grown fruits, vegetables, and dry beans, is one of 147 line items vetoed by the governor late Monday. The vetoes cut nearly $1 billion from the state’s $59.9 billion budget.
“That’s very disappointing,” said Diane Conners, senior policy specialist for the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities who launched the program several years ago in Traverse City.
Matt Olson, superintendent of Benzie Central Schools, said the cut is a hit on food service programs.
“Our food service directors use that to offer locally-grown fruits and vegetables to offset our costs,” Olson said. “I just hope the governor and legislators continue to talk and work to try and solve these problems. At the end of the day that’s all I can ask for.”
Conners said she and others were very heartened earlier this year when Whitmer had included the program in her budget — something her predecessor had not done.
“We do believe she sees the value in it,” she said.
At Suttons Bay Schools every child who goes through the lunch line is required to take a fresh fruit and a veggie, said Tim Smith, who oversees the food service program.
While some of the produce gets left on the plate, there are times when students ask for a second apple or pear.
“For the most part we try to serve stuff that kids like to eat,” Smith said, with much of that produce bought from local growers. “School districts are always going to have fresh fruits and vegetables as much as they can, but you might see them spend less on local produce.”
The program has been piloted in several regions across the state for the last three years and was poised to take off this year, Conners said. The legislature had set aside $2 million — compared to $575,000 last year — to expand 10 Cents to the entire state, as well as to early childhood centers.
Under the program school districts could apply for state grants administered by the Michigan Department of Education. Districts match the amount they are given and use the money to buy fresh or minimally-processed locally-grown fruits, vegetables and beans.
“They’re trying things like Brussels sprouts and kale and all kinds of things that their parents are saying their kids like,” Conners said.
The program also keeps federal lunch dollars in the state and local communities, she said.
Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Grand Traverse County, said it seems Gov. Whitmer is “lashing out” with her line item vetoes.
“I’m frustrated, disappointed and a little bit shocked,” said Schmidt, chair of the K-12 and Michigan Department of Education Appropriations subcommittee.
“Because she (Whitmer) didn’t get her way 100 percent, she’s taking it out on students across the state and especially here in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. That’s just not right.”
Eliminating funding for that program made no sense because it was in Whitmer’s original budget, Schmidt said.
Whitmer on Tuesday called on Republicans to meet with her this week to restart budget negotiations.
The 10 Cents a Meal program was a natural outcrop of the Farm to School initiative that exposes school kids to fruits and vegetables with activities such as growing gardens and participating in cooking classes, Conners said.
She has heard stories from school food service directors that say some students had never seen a fresh peach until being served one at school.
“The point is, if kids get to try something more than once they are more likely to try it in the lunch line,” Conners said.
She is hoping legislators and the governor will get back to the bargaining table.
“I’m just focused on the fact that this is a program that has been given bipartisan support across the state,” Conners said. “I encourage people to call the governor and their legislators and ask them to restore this funding.”
Brendon Quealy contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.