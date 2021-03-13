TRAVERSE CITY — The hunt for funding could complicate plans to build below market-rate housing alongside Bay Area Transportation Authority’s new headquarters in Garfield Township.
The transportation authority is set to receive $13.8 million in Federal Transit Administration funds to build the new garage, offices and maintenance facility, as previously reported.
Tony Lentych, Traverse City Housing Authority executive director, said that money came together faster than anyone anticipated.
Meanwhile, the housing authority is looking for Low Income Housing Tax Credits to build apartments Lentych said should rent at about $600-700 per month for an efficiency unit — early estimates that are bound to change as the final details are sorted.
That creates a conundrum, one where state, local and federal government rules have entangled original plans for a place where people could find affordable digs and use public transit to get around. Plans call for 250 units of housing, a daycare and, as a later phase, 15 cottages, documents show. Those, plus the BATA facility, are planned for a large vacant space at LaFranier and Hammond roads.
Michigan State Housing Development Authority gives added weight to projects with local government approval when competitively awarding tax credits, enough that not having it makes applying “almost a waste of money,” Lentych said.
Garfield Township’s requirements for planned unit developments complicates getting that approval. John Sych, the township planner, told planning commissioners that those developments must be split up into different phases of construction.
Planning board Chairman John Racine said he doesn’t believe the township should approve any plans that don’t include housing in the first phase, in large part because the land where the development is planned is zoned for high-density residential.
“We would have egg all over our face if we say yes to BATA and there isn’t any high residential,” he said. “It would totally violate our obligations without modifying the master plan.”
On top of that, the COVID-19 pandemic shake-up prompted the state agency to nix one of its application rounds for housing tax credits in 2020, Lentych said. He contacted MSDHA to find out if there will be another application round in October, and if so, plans to apply for the credits then.
“It’s not a hesitancy on our part, we are trying to deliver workforce housing at a price that’s going to require a subsidy because we can’t meet the rents that we want to do unless we get some equity investment, an the best way to do that is through MSDHA,” he said.
That’s prompted BATA to weigh its options for housing partners on the project, said Doug Luciani, vice president of strategy and community impact for Cunningham Limp, the firm representing BATA for the project. Other low-income housing developers are first on the list, with market-rate housing reserved as a last resort.
There’s no lost enthusiasm for the project as originally envisioned, Luciani said. But BATA’s funding must be spent within three years, and the agency could be ready to break ground by fall if all goes well — some details like emergency vehicle access, siting the access drives and certifying a wetlands delineation remain.
BATA, the housing commission and Garfield Township are looking for ways to comply with zoning considerations while working around the fact that the housing commission can’t guarantee when it could start construction, Luciani said. That could mean building the necessary infrastructure as part of the first phase.
“Everyone’s rowing in the same direction, it’s just a matter of being able to do it within what the ordinance says, and we really have high hopes we’ll be able to find a way,” he said.
Township planners want to see the site ahead of their next meeting to envision some details that drew some questions at their recent meeting. Racine said he wanted to better understand how the plans would impact neighboring homes.
