TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Regional Entity will provide oversight to Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority, a move that includes naming an interim CEO and being the point of contact in the search for a new CEO.
Oversight also could include a review of audits where plans of correction were identified, such as in customer services, quality management and reporting, and grievance or appeals processes, according to a letter from Eric Kurtz, CEO of NMRE, and Don Tanner, chair of the NMRE board.
The NMRE board met earlier this month to talk about contractual oversight in the wake of a May decision by the Grand Traverse County Commission to part ways with Northern Lakes, as well as possible instability caused by unsuccessful efforts by the Northern Lakes board to name a new CEO.
Northern Lakes has been without a permanent CEO for more than a year and oversight by NMRE will make sure services continue to be delivered, the letter states.
NMRE manages about $80 million in Medicaid funding for behavioral health treatment in five CMHs covering 21 counties in northern lower Michigan.
“I feel it’s wise to accept their help,” said GTC Commissioner Penny Morris, who sits on the Northern Lakes board. “The last time the CEO search process did not go as well as it should. We all need to trust the process.”
NMRE will appoint an interim CEO that would report to Kurtz, as well as to the Northern Lakes board. Joanie Blamer is currently the interim CEO.
Blamer said the letter from Kurtz appears to show concerns about the board’s decision-making.
“The letter is not a reflection of NLCMA’s operations or quality of services provided to people we serve,” Blamer said. “All state and NMRE audits, as well as CARF [Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities] international accreditation reviews confirm that the quality of NLCMH services remains high, as always.”
NMRE also will provide administrative support for the CEO search by managing the process or working with a search firm, receiving all applications and logging them before turning them over to the Northern Lakes search committee to review. NMRE will not vet the candidates.
“It is also strongly our recommendation that no current NLCMHA staff should be involved in this process,” the letter states.
Kurtz could not be reached for comment.
During a CEO search done at the end of 2021, at least one resume was lost — that of Dave Pankotai, who was offered the job but declined when salary negotiations hit an impasse.
Leelanau County Commission Chair Ty Wessell, who represents that county on the Northern Lakes board, sees the move as a good one.
“I think it’s a positive way to move forward, to make sure we get some help in a search for a new CEO and some additional oversight while that search takes place,” Wessell said.
Wessell said the issue will likely be discussed at the regular Northern Lakes board meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Leelanau government center. A Committee of the Whole meeting takes place at noon.
Blamer was a final candidate for the CEO post and was named to the post twice, with the offer rescinded twice, the latest time in July when a majority of Northern Lakes board members voted to restart the CEO search. The board had not yet approved a contract for Blamer.
Blamer has said she will not reapply for the post.
The vote came after two sitting members, Justin Reed and Nicole Miller, were removed from the Northern Lakes board by the GTC commission after Chair Rob Hentschel and Commissioner Morris claimed they violated their official duties by allowing Blamer to violate Northern Lakes board rules.
New members Kate Dahlstrom and Tom Bratton were appointed nine days later — one day before the Northern Lakes meeting — with both voting to rescind the offer.
The GTC board in May voted to dissolve an Enabling Agreement that in 2003 created the Northern Lakes authority that also includes Crawford, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford counties. Dissolving the agreement would mean the NLCMHA would no longer exist.
Several commissioners have said the agency has delivered insufficient mental health services for decades.
The county has hired a consultant to explore the process of forming its own authority or one with Leelanau, though Hentschel and county Administrator Nate Alger recently said they would be open to sitting down with representatives from the other five counties to revise the agreement.
