CEDAR — Greg Williams says if his apple crop freezes the fruit will be OK, as long as you let it thaw before you pick it.
Honeycrisp apples, which he also grows, are a different story.
“Honeycrisp does not like it below 38 degrees,” said Williams, owner of Williams Orchards. “They can turn brown and they’re worthless.”
But the Leelanau County orchardist says he’s never lost a crop to cold weather — only to hail.
The Grand Traverse region could see a second night of frost and possibly a freeze as temperatures are expected to drop to below 32 early Saturday.
Williams grows 378 acres of fruit, 60 acres of which are apples, stretching up the county from M-72 to Good Harbor.
About 95 percent of his apples are still on the trees, as they don’t usually ripen until the end of September or early October.
If it gets too cold he has a solution.
“We do have a couple of wind machines that we’ll run to move some air around,” Williams said.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Traverse City, while the outlying areas of the region will be 32 or below, said Sabrina Jauernic, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gaylord.
“There could be frost covering the ground,” Jauernic said.
Portions of Leelanau could get to 33 or 34 degrees, while Benzie, especially the eastern part of the county could get to 31 or 32, Jauernic said. Areas closer to the Lake Michigan shoreline, including Old Mission Peninsula, will be protected by warmer air from the lake, she said. Lake temperatures are at about 55 degrees.
Sandy Rennie of Rennie Orchards located about 4 miles south of Elk Rapids has been in the farming business his entire life, having been born on the farm he now owns.
He has about 20 acres of apples and is planting more all the time at his u-pick, we-pick orchard. Apple season is just beginning, he said.
Rennie said his pumpkins and squash might feel the weather, but he is not worried about a little frost.
“We have frost periodically,” he said. “It doesn’t seem to hurt them too much. It would have to be really cold. If you said 25 I’d be a little worried.”
Jauernic said it’s early for this type of frost, with the normal low for this time of year 49 degrees. The first frost in the region is typically Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, she said. That date is pushed out in the western portion of the region, with the first frost normally coming around Oct. 12-18, she said.
“We’re a good 10 to 15 degrees below normal,” she said.
Rennie said the weather we’re having is actually perfect for the final stage of apple ripening.
“Cool nights and sunny days bring color,” he said.
