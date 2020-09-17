TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan residents should expect widespread frost overnight Thursday into Friday morning, as the region hastens toward autumn conditions.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for the entire tip of the Lower Peninsula from the knuckles north, save for Beaver Island and both Benzie and Leelanau counties where only a frost advisory went into effect. The warning and advisory will last between 2 and 8 a.m. Friday.
Most of the area likely will experience sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees, while the frost advisory areas are more likely to have temperatures down to 33 degrees, according to the NWS.
"It's maybe slightly early, especially for the Traverse City area. It's more typical in places like Gaylord by now," said Andy Sullivan, NWS meteorologist.
The first day of autumn is Tuesday next week.
"It's still going to warm back up behind this, but this is the first real shot of cold, northern air we've had," Sullivan said.
Frost and freeze conditions should be expected to damage unprotected crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Similar conditions are expected Friday night into Saturday, when NWS meteorologists forecast widespread frost, mainly between 5 and 8 a.m.
Then overnight temperatures later in the weekend and into next week are forecast to be well-above freezing.
