TRAVERSE CITY — A 34-year-old woman was shot at random with a pellet gun on Front Street, the Traverse City Police Department reported.
On Friday night, at approximately 6:58 p.m., she said while she was walking near the 400 block of East Front Street, a 23-year-old Traverse City man shot her from his car window using a pellet gun, Sgt. Ryan Taylor said.
She did not sustain serious injuries, and Taylor confirmed the two did not know each other before the event.
At this point, the police believe it was an isolated incident.
TCPD said they have not yet made contact with the suspect as of Monday morning, and the case remains under investigation.
