LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP — A grant program which helped multiple area fire departments buy upgraded equipment is well on its way to being renewed.
The U.S. Senate voted 95-2 Thursday in favor of a bill which, among other provisions, would reinstate two popular funding sources for first responders: the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program, and the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., who authored the bill, spoke about its passage Friday while touring the Long Lake Township Fire-Rescue department.
The Long Lake Township department, along with the Traverse City Fire Department, Almira Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Paradise Emergency Services, and Whitewater Township Fire Department, received $598,181 in AFG funding in 2021 to help them buy new self-contained breathing apparatuses for firefighters across the region.
The fire chiefs from those departments were present at the Long Lake station Friday to meet Peters and show him a demonstration of the upgraded gear.
“This is equipment that would not be affordable had it not been for the grant,” Peters said.
Both the SAFER and AFG programs are set to expire at the end of this year. After successfully passing the Senate, the bill now goes to the House. If successful, the new law would extend both grant programs another seven years starting in 2024. The legislation also reauthorizes the United States Fire Administration.
Peters said the bipartisan support the bill received in the Senate boded well, and that he was confident the House would take it up quickly.
Supporters of the bill fended off some efforts to amend it. One proposed change would have opened the grants up for use to build fire department facilities, which is not included in the current versions of the programs. Money for such projects is certainly necessary, but wouldn’t have belonged in this bill, Peters said.
He said that change would have meant fewer departments could have shared in the pot of money overall — the cost to build individual facilities would have taken up too large a share of the fund.
Federal rural development funds exist to serve those purposes, he said.
“Sen. Peters’ bill will make sure we have the resources to help protect local firefighters ... (and) safeguard homes,” said Long Lake Fire Chief Andrew Down.
The 2021 grant allowed local fire departments to buy a combined 94 new breathing apparatuses, at a price of about $6,700 a unit. The old air packs were all in excess of 15 years old, according to the fire chiefs present.
The new packs are all of the same model, and are compatible with each other, among other technological advantages. That means, if one tank runs low in the line of duty, two firefighters can attach their lines to share one tank.
Traverse City Fire Chief Jim Tuller likened the upgrade to switching from station wagons to Corvettes.
