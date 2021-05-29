TRAVERSE CITY — The battle between fear and faith. The difference between greatness and goodness. That unfortunate and regrettable phase in middle school.
The speeches from the Traverse City St. Francis co-valedictorians and salutatorian ran the gamut on those and many other topics during the Catholic high school’s graduation ceremony Friday night at Turtle Creek Stadium. One topic was notable in its absence, however.
Not one of the three student speakers from the class of 2021 — PJ Carroll, Abigail Chittle and Mason Litwiller — mentioned COVID-19 or the indelible mark it left on their and their classmates’ senior year.
The omission was not planned; instead it was a happy coincidence that maybe signaled a subconscious readiness to move on and move forward from the difficulties of a global pandemic that held so much and so many back. That is what graduation has always been about — moving on and moving forward.
“People have heard so much about it (COVID). They’re not here to listen to us talk about how hard it was. They’re here because of how far we’ve come,” said Litwiller, the salutatorian.
Although a school year marred by COVID-19 was difficult at times, Carroll, Chittle and Litwiller found silver linings.
For Chittle, it was a deeper appreciation for her teachers.
“We’ve seen just how much work they put in and how much they really do care about us — both our personal and academic success. That’s really helped us to become better as a class and better as people,” she said. “To see that our teachers are always there supporting us, we know they care about us.”
For Carroll and Litwiller, it was the opportunity to forge new friendships.
“There was a lot of camaraderie between a lot of students you wouldn’t normally see talking to each other,” Litwiller said. “A lot of us grew even closer this year, even though we were more separated.”
Carroll credited assigned seating charts for creating new bonds and friendships. Students no longer had the option of sitting next to the same people they had for the previous three years. Something as simple as that spurred growth among the group of seniors.
“It seemed like a small thing, but it really wasn’t,” Carroll said.
The St. Francis class of 2021 accomplished a great deal in the last nine months. Of the 78 graduates, 30 had a 4.0 GPA.
The seniors had one final party Friday night to celebrate their last four years before turning their attention to the next four.
Litwiller will head to Ann Arbor to study nuclear engineering and subatomic physics at the University of Michigan. Co-valedictorians Carroll and Chittle are both off to South Bend, Indiana, and the University of Notre Dame. Carroll will major in civil engineering. Chittle is still undecided, but she said she is leaning toward Spanish and/or biochemistry as a focus.
All three leave St. Francis buoyed by the “strong Catholic foundation” they stood on during their time in the Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools system. Litwiller said they’ve learned to be strong and to continue staying true to themselves.
“There’s no reason to think you’re alone when there are so many great people around that care for you,” he said. “We should grow as people, but there’s no real reason to leave everything you’ve learned behind.”
