GLEN LAKE — It seemed like a typical Friday night scene: a high school marching band treading on the gridiron during a football game halftime, playing a handful of tunes and marching in formations.
Only thing was, the marching band was a 45-mile drive from their own field and played another schools’ fight song that night. And the grass they marched on hadn’t been trampled by a marching band for a few years.
Forest Area Community Schools’ marching band played at Glen Lake Community Schools’ football game Sept. 27 after Mark Mattson, the latter district’s athletic director, arranged a partnership of convenience: Forest Area had just canceled its football season because of a lack of players, and Glen Lake hasn’t had a high school band for some time.
A school board member messaged Mattson with the suggestion, he said. Her husband thought it would be a nice gesture, she told him.
“So I thought, ‘Interesting, why Forest Area?’ I bet it wasn’t 10 minutes later that I happened to read that morning to see that Forest Area had folded their football team, and it totally made sense,” he said. “Of course, their band wouldn’t have a place to play, and we don’t have a band, so what the heck, I’m going to see if I can make it happen.”
Mattson reached out to Brandon Deike, Forest Area’s music teacher, with what he told Deike was “probably the most random message you’ve ever gotten.” He laid out the idea, and Deike passed the request along to his students.
Deike told them, “look, we have three days to put this show together and pile our stuff onto trailers and buses to get there,” he said.
“Basically, I just let the kids answer the questions,” he said. “They all wanted to go, so it was just a matter of planning out the logistics of getting up there.”
Mattson said what followed was a great evening. Then, Glen Lake returned the favor by loading its football team and cheerleaders into buses and taking part in Forest Area’s homecoming pep assembly.
He believes the gestures serve as a learning experience to be kind to one another and make friends regardless of school loyalties.
“The collaborative efforts seem to keep continuing, if they have something, they invite us. If we have something, we invite them,” he said.
Word spread, and Deike said he’s given interviews to media outlets from National Public Radio to a radio reporter in Dallas.
Now, Ellen DeGeneres could bring students to her show, as could Kelly Clarkson to hers, Deike said. Students started tagging DeGeneres on social media posts, and Forest Area’s band partnered with its choir to make a video to pitch an appearance on DeGeneres’ show. A video the two schools made at Forest Area’s homecoming started drawing viewers as well.
Mattson and Deike both said they’ve spoken with a producer from DeGeneres’ show. Nothing’s for sure, but Deike said he thinks he understands the story’s appeal.
“In a world of bad news, it’s a good news story, and it’s kind of bigger than people,” he said. “It’s just, it’s cool that kids can make a difference if we just give them a chance, and I think that’s kind of what resonates.”
The exhibition spurred interest that could rekindle Glen Lake’s marching band, with 38 fifth- and sixth-graders agreeing to give it a shot, Mattson said. He’ll try relearning the alto saxophone — which he hasn’t touched since the sixth grade — and play alongside 11 middle-schoolers and one high-schooler already in band on Oct. 25, the district’s last home game.
Deike said Forest Area’s band will be there, he said. His district had no music program eight years ago, so he knows what it’s like to rebuild. His students will support Glen Lake’s musicians, but they’ve got to grow and do their own thing, he said.
Forest Area’s marching band was grateful for the chance to perform a show on which they’ve worked so hard, Deike said.
And Glen Lake’s students appreciated the support, Mattson said. No longer is the school resigned to not having a band, and it wouldn’t have happened if Deike and his students hadn’t been game.
“For our small town, our small school, it’s so exciting,” he said. “Again, it goes back to one small teamwork gesture we decided to do, and it went from Friday night to the national scene, the national spotlight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.