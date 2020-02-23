TRAVERSE CITY — The head of a community mental health group responded to Grand Traverse County commissioner questions by introducing them to a longtime client.
“When I first began services I was not in a good place in my life,” Michael Conger said Wednesday of meeting caseworkers with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health a decade ago.
“I had to live in an AFC home, which I didn’t like.”
Conger had been assigned a guardian by the probate court to make housing decisions for him.
But as he stood at the podium, Conger told commissioners that while his parents still oversee his finances, he lives independently, has a job and now makes many of his own decisions.
“I have completely turned my life around with the help of Northern Lakes CMH,” he told commissioners, as caseworker Sara Saddler stood next to him, smoothing his notes and beaming.
“I have so much freedom now. I can do what I want, when I want to,” Conger said. “Without CMH, I’d still be living in an AFC home.”
“Excellent, thank you, congratulations!” said Board Vice-Chairman Ron Clous.
NLCMH CEO Karl Kovacs followed up with statistics, his voice initially emotional as he explained the services provided and how they’re paid for.
“Northern Lakes is proud to serve people like Michael,” Kovacs said.
In January, the board discussed contracting with an accountant to examine NLCMH’s finances and determine why Grand Traverse County annually paid more for service than the other five counties NLCMH serves.
From highest to lowest the fixed annual appropriations are: Grand Traverse County, $682,200; Leelanau County, $139,700; Crawford County $35,600; Roscommon County, $57,425; Missaukee County, $35,272; Wexford County, $76,543.
The board decided Jan. 22 that hiring an accountant was premature, invited Kovacs to attend a board meeting and explain NLCMH’s finances, which he did Wednesday.
The organization, formed in 2003, serves six northern counties and has an annual budget of $73 million, most of which is funded through Medicaid reimbursement and other state aid sources.
They serve adults with mental illness, children with emotional disturbance as well as people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and people who have co-occurring mental health and substance use disorder, Kovacs said.
A portion of NLCMH’s budget — $1,026,740— comes directly from its six member counties, $682,000 of which is paid by Grand Traverse County.
When the group formed 17 years ago, some counties came with debt, other counties came with surpluses, and the per-county fees were adjusted accordingly.
“We’re talking about county funding and the equity among the six counties,” explained NLCMH Director of Finances Lauri Fischer, who said a similar inquiry was made by another unnamed county in 2011.
“The county appropriations pay by each county has been consistent since the late ‘90s,” Fischer said. “There have been no increases for cost of living, consumer price indexing. The value of those services provided to Grand Traverse County constituents in 2010 was $17.8 million, and has grown to almost $27 million in 2018.”
That equals a 4,000 percent return on investment, she said.
NLCMH also assumed the pension debt of county employees who transitioned to working for the organization when it was formed.
“They had the experience, they had the know-how and we knew that was how we were going to provide services as an authority rather than a department of the county,” Fischer said.
The pension debt was $4.8 million in 2003; it’s now $4.3 million, she said.
Commissioners had several weighty issues to discuss Wednesday, including a public hearing for Camp Pugsley which was adjourned without a vote; the Stepping Up Initiative which passed unanimously and allows the Grand Traverse County jail administrator to collect data on mental health; and combining the offices of the county clerk and register of deeds which was not supported on a 4-2 vote.
“Looking at the numbers, I don’t think I want to re-open this,” said Commissioner Gordie La Pointe.
“Our records do substantiate that base payment amount,” said county Finance Director Dean Bott.
Commissioner Sonny Wheelock Jr. said NLCMH should be providing mental health services in the jail without the additional $163,000 fee they now charge, but asked that Kovacs support the Stepping UP initiative, which he said that he did.
Following the 15-minute presentation by Kovacs and Fischer, commissioners discussed the incorporating resolution that formed NLCMH and its various funding sources.
No further mention was made of hiring an outside accountant.
