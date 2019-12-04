KINGSLEY — To Andrea Slater, Angelina Winn and Tara Kelley were soft-hearted cat lovers who couldn’t turn away a fluffy stray.
It’s a better memory than the day she heard Winn, 49, and Kelley, 53, were found dead in their shared home on the morning of Oct. 25.
After a month of few answers and tight lips, autopsy reports classify the death as a murder-suicide — Kelley apparently shot Winn several times before killing herself, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Randy Fewless.
“It was like a bomb being dropped,” said Slater, a former coworker to the pair of longtime corrections officers. “My mind is blown at their passing.”
Slater, a former coworker who met the pair on the job at Pugsley Correctional Facility about 18 years ago, said Kelley and Winn — or rather, Tara and Angie — were loving cat owners and avid motorcycle enthusiasts.
In a recent chat, they’d shared their enthusiasm over building a new shed to house their Harley Davidson bikes, Slater recalled.
“They loved their cats, they loved their motorcycles, they loved their time away from their job. And they loved their families,” she said. “They were funny women.
“They had big hearts.”
The pair often helped Slater trap stray cats — she runs a nonprofit that spays/neuters and then releases homeless cats — and had a pack of their own “kitties” at home. They found their most recent addition, a “little, all-black fluffy wonder,” at work and he wiggled his way into their hearts, Slater said.
They were also “outdoor gals,” often out on hikes or kayaking, or enjoying a family game night.
“They were valued members of the MDOC team — especially at Oaks Correctional Facility,” said MDOC Spokeswoman Holly Kramer. “They were good employees who were well-liked by their colleagues.”
Both were seasoned corrections officers — Winn with 20 years under her belt and Kelley with 19. They started their careers at Pugsley Correctional Facility near Kingsley, moving to Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee in 2016 when Pugsley was shuttered.
Kramer says neither had any disciplinary actions on their files and were model employees — in 2013 and 2014, Kelley and Winn were respectively named officers of the year.
“This really took everyone by surprise,” Kramer said. “We were really shocked and heartbroken by the death of these two officers and the manner in which they occurred.”
They worked in a taxing field, said Slater, who left corrections several years ago.
But she said Kelley and Winn were talented compartmentalizers and always left work at work.
“When they clocked out and left work and took their uniforms off, that was that,” Slater said. “It was like — ‘This is my job, this is not who I am.’”
She fondly remembers a summer afternoon visit from Kelley and Winn. They’d seemed happy and well-adjusted.
It makes their deaths difficult to believe.
“These gals, they just were too well-balanced,” Slater said. “I just find it hard to believe that their deaths are what they say they are.
“Maybe they had a pact, maybe there was a health problem, maybe they had one too many beers. I just don’t buy it.”
Patrol cars swarmed Kelley and Winn’s Fife Lake Township home that Oct. 25 morning, lingering through the afternoon to probe the scene and survey neighbors.
When Kelley and Winn didn’t show for their shift, coworkers called a former colleague who lived nearby and asked she check in on them.
She found Kelley and Winn “inside the house, not moving,” and called 911.
Investigators believe an argument broke out and escalated, Fewless said Tuesday morning.
He added that Kelley and Winn both registered a BAC “well above” .08.
They found no notes at the scene, and the gun used, a 40-caliber Glock, was registered to Kelley. Fewless previously told the Record-Eagle the department had no record of domestic-related calls to the pair’s Walton Road home.
“It’s a tragedy for both these families, really,” Fewless said.
Investigators were still contacting the pair’s families Tuesday morning.
“For the world to be missing out on them, now, is wrong,” Slate said. “It’s just wrong.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.