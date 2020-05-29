TRAVERSE CITY — The fingerprints James Beckett left on Traverse City can be seen in so many places.
There’s Northwestern Michigan College, for which Beckett helped break ground and where a building bears his name. He and the late Art Schmuckal raised more than $8 million to build its University Center, and Beckett served for 34 years on the college’s board, all but two as its chairman.
Then there are numerous other projects he helped to fund for Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools by leading the annual Gladhander auction, and so many others the Rotary Club of Traverse City member helped through his fundraising for the nonprofit.
“I was thinking about all the things he did this morning,” said Pat Heintz, a friend of Beckett’s and member of GTACS’ finance committee. “He made Traverse City a better place. I can’t even begin to count them all.”
Beckett, who died early Thursday less than a month before his 98th birthday, left another legacy: lots of people who knew him and who have a profound respect for his compassion and work ethic. And who were proud to call him a friend.
“He was a dear, close friend of many, many people in this community,” said Bruce Byl, NMC’s Be What’s Possible Campaign Steering Committee co-chair and one of those friends.
“He certainly will be dearly missed, but the lessons that he left for us of being unselfish, of being a giving person to help those that are less fortunate, that stuff, it’ll just never leave me or many others that he touched, and that’s just the way he lived his life.”
Byl, a fellow Rotarian, took Beckett to many club events in his later years, including an event to name the JJ Beckett Access-ABILITY Committee in his honor, Byl said.
Beckett’s smile and greetings at Rotary events made Becky Ewing feel welcome, she said. The Rotary Charities Foundation executive director and 12-year club member said Beckett was pivotal to raising money for the fund that now bears his name.
His son, who had special needs, inspired his work for the fund, past NMC President Tim Quinn said.
That money goes to people with disabilities, for anything from accessibility ramps to iPads to help kids with language difficulties communicate, Ewing said.
Beckett’s reputation for raising money for causes in which he truly believed was well-known — Ewing called him the “consummate fundraiser,” the kind of board member every nonprofit needs the most because they’re unafraid to ask for money. Not everyone’s comfortable with that, but Jim was a “gem.”
“I mean, he was just a treasure, and his heart was as big as the asks he was making to folks,” she said.
His leadership with the annual Gladhander fund-raising auction earned him the nickname “Mr. Gladhander,” GTACS Director of Development Wayne Mueller said. He took over after Beckett stepped away and continues to be inspired by his predecessor’s efforts.
Old age and failing health didn’t stop Beckett from selling raffle tickets for the auction, as recently as fall 2019, Heintz said — “Mr. Gladhander” loved being involved in all sorts of events to support the schools and Heintz considers him a mentor.
Beckett and Schmuckal overshot their fundraising goal for NMC’s University Center, and in less time than they set for themselves, Quinn said. The two worked together for all eight years Quinn was with NMC, seven as president.
Beckett also worked to establish the college’s commitment fund, which provides scholarships to students who show promise but might not otherwise have hope for attending college.
Quinn said he learned from Beckett’s daughter that in his final hours, he asked if there was just one more thing he could do to help people.
“Jim, he took great delight in serving as a conduit between people who were more fortunate and people with a great need, and he was always a great fundraiser, always for a worthy cause and always to help people who couldn’t quite make it for themselves,” he said.
Beckett also chaired the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce, leading its membership committee for 30-plus years and twice earning the organization’s Distinguished Citizen Award.
That’s a sign of just how well-loved and respected the man was, said Susie Kildee Janis, who with Byl co-chairs NMC’s Be What’s Possible Campaign Steering Committee. She knew Beckett and his family since she was young, having played with his daughters as a child and then looked to him as a mentor while serving on NMC Foundation’s board.
Kildee Janis chaired the board for three years while raising money to build the Dennos Museum Center, she said. He helped to navigate the process of raising funds, and she said the experience helped her appreciate what NMC’s “pioneers” and the leaders who got it where it is today had to do.
There was more to Beckett than his dedication to the community, Kildee Janis said. He had strong faith as a devout Catholic and was dedicated to his wife and four children, and somehow found a way to give 100 percent to all three.
Mueller echoed this, noting Beckett was a great husband and took care of his wife after her stroke.
Beckett was born June 27, 1922, in Bay City. He joined the U.S. Army after junior college and came home after spending time in Europe during World War II as a technical sergeant in an anti-aircraft division. On the boat ride home, both he and late actor Mickey Rooney spent time on the rail dealing with sea sickness.
Beckett worked for Michigan Bell for more than 30 years, meeting future wife Dorothy at the company’s Saginaw office. He proposed to her six months later at University of Michigan’s stadium — he remained a fan of the “Maize and Blue,” friends recalled.
The couple moved to Traverse City in 1951 where he went from area manager to district commercial manager in 1972, overseeing massive change in the telephone system throughout his career.
His involvement in education and philanthropy came later, taking a cue from his father’s civic responsibility.
His wife, Dorothy, son Robert James, and son-in-law Matthew Houghton preceded him in death. He is survived by his children Barbara Houghton, Carolyn Coppelman Beckett and husband Peter, Janice Duddles and husband Steve, and James Beckett and wife Nora, and by grandchildren Elizabeth Coppelman and Alex Coppelman and wife Brandy.
His friends recalled him warmly as a hard-working, fun-loving man with a relentlessly upbeat attitude.
Kildee Janis said he never took credit as “top” anything, and only got involved in something if he knew he could give it everything that it would take.
“He is actually quite a hero for Traverse City, and yet he would’ve never pictured himself that way, ever, which even makes him a bigger hero, a humble hero,” she said.
