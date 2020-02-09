TRAVERSE CITY — Water quality experts will gather to discuss various local environmental projects and research endeavors during a free symposium in Traverse City.
Scientific discussions will take place about water quality issues such as swimmer’s itch prevention, enteric bacteria testing for septic or agricultural contamination, snail parasite distribution across the state and more. Results of testing at several area lakes also will be presented.
The symposium will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Hagerty Center, 715 E. Front St., Traverse City. Registration is required by Feb. 9 for the free educational event because of limited seating.
The event is sponsored by the Great Lakes Water Studies Institute at Northwestern Michigan College in partnership with Freshwater Solutions, ZeroGravity and 10 area lake associations.
The institute has been “collaborating with inland lake associations not only to organize events like this but because we have been a very good resource for their water quality monitoring initiatives,” said Constanza Hazelwood, the institute’s education and outreach coordinator.
Hazelwood said students in the program not only gain valuable mentors from area nonprofit and government agencies, but those groups in turn gain well-trained job applicants who studied locally.
Carol Kuesel, board member for the Spider Lake Property Owners Association, said she is interested in having information from this symposium available to as many people as possible.
“All for the potential positive impact of our shared fresh water,” Kuesel said.
Among the important information local residents would benefit from learning includes the effects of leaky septic systems on lakes, she said.
Four scientists will speak at the symposium, including watershed biologist Rob Karner of the Glen Lake Association, associate professor Patrick Hanington from the University of Alberta, associate professor Tim Raffel of Oakland University, and biologist Ron Reimink of Freshwater Solutions.
Reimink said he will discuss a study of distribution of snail species and associated parasites in connection to swimmer’s itch outbreaks.
In 2018, a new species of parasite that comes out of snails was discovered in several northern Michigan inland lakes, such as Glen Lake, Long Lake, southern Lake Leelanau and Walloon Lake, Reimink said.
Then last year crews collected 128 infected snails with that parasite species in lakes all over the region, he said.
“Most lakes have this new parasite,” Reimink said, adding it seems to be dominant in some ecosystems.
Lake associations involved in the symposium include those from Glen, Lime, Leelanau, Long, Elk/Skegemog, Three Lakes (Torch, Clam and Bellaire), Intermediate, Big Platte, Charlevoix and Walloon.
Seating is limited to 50 at the event. Required registration by Feb. 9 can be made by sending email to reimink@hope.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.