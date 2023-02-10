TRAVERSE CITY — While lawmakers in Lansing continue to debate the finer details of proposed state tax cuts, many citizens are already filing for their 2022 tax returns.
Experts say many lower- to middle-income taxpayers can expect a smaller federal refund than they’ve received in recent years, especially as the expansions under the American Rescue Plan have ended. Meanwhile, state returns are a bit more of an open question, with several pending tax cuts and credits currently under negotiation.
Still, no matter how those moving pieces play out, experts say individuals and households in need may be eligible for resources that can help them save money, as well as take advantage of some additional tax credits on their return.
The federal government funds two programs through the IRS that allow some taxpayers to receive help from certified public accountants on their tax preparation for free.
One such program is the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA, which offers tax help to people making $60,000 a year or less, as well as those with disabilities or with limited English-speaking abilities.
“(The way) VITA prepares their volunteers, they’re really well-trained,” said Anne Kuhnen, tax policy analyst with the Michigan League for Public Policy. “They do their training directly with the IRS.”
The Tax Counseling for the Elderly program offers similar aid those who are 60 and older, and specializes in issues such as pensions and other retirement-related matters.
One area agency that offers VITA resources is the Northwest Michigan Action Agency, which has several options for taxpayers in and near their 10-county service area.
This weekend, the organization will host its annual Super Saturday event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northwest Education Services Career Tech Center. The event will feature free workshops, COVID and flu vaccines, prizes, lunch, and tax preparation sessions by VITA professionals.
“Each year, through this event, we are able to save participants over $100,000 collectively by helping them prepare their taxes,” said Karen Emerson, manager of the Homeowner and Financial Empowerment Center for NMCAA, in a press release. “When you couple that with the food commodity offering, and also the value in the workshops, the impact is even greater.”
Those seeking tax help must pre-register by calling call NMCAA at 231-794-4696 or visiting nmcaa.net.
Outside of this weekend, the agency has offices in Traverse City, Petoskey and Cadillac where filers can sit down with a volunteer CPA to complete their return. Drop-off services are available First Baptist Church in Charlevoix, Benzie Senior Resources in Honor, and Bay Area Christian Neighbors in Benzonia.
The agency also has working relationships with several area senior centers, said Meg Havenga, tax program manager for the agency.
Mobile instant messaging services can be accessed at GetYourRefund.org/NMCAA, and people who qualify for the VITA program can also file independently for free at MyFreeTaxes.com.
“We really make sure that you get the maximum credits you deserve,” Havenga said. “We’re not here to turn and burn people through and get as many taxes done as possible. We want to get you the most money back. And I really cannot be prouder of the team that we have here.”
There are a couple of such credits on the books in Michigan experts say taxpayers — especially low-income earners — should be aware of.
Homestead Property Tax Credit
The Homestead Property Tax Credit exists to make sure Michigan taxpayers aren’t paying too much of their income on property taxes, but many people don’t know that renters are eligible, too, Kuhnen said.
Taxpayers must own or rent their Michigan home for at least six months out of the year to qualify, and qualify if their total household resources for the year are $63,000 or less. For homeowners, the taxable value of the property must be $143,000.
The credit qualifies taxpayers to receive a percentage of their rent payments or billed property taxes up to $1,600, Havenga said.
Home Heating Credit
Kuhnen and Havenga also both said the Home Heating Credit is a helpful tool for Michigan families.
That credit is especially tailored to low-income families with large utility bills, though it’s also available to independent filers. The rebate applies to homeowners or renters, and some of the largest payments can be up to $800 or $900, Havenga said.
It’s also highly beneficial for taxpayers on fixed incomes, including Social Security beneficiaries and retirees, Havenga said.
“It’s a little extra bump,” she said. “It comes in the mail, it can be [at least] a couple hundred dollars [to] help them pay their heat, and if they’re all caught up, they can use the cash.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.