TRAVERSE CITY — An appeal filed by a former Grand Traverse County commissioner who held a rifle across his chest during a live-streamed meeting was denied by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.
Commissioner Ron Clous sought to have a lawsuit, filed by Patricia MacIntosh against him and Grand Traverse County, dismissed on the grounds that it failed to state a claim and lacked jurisdiction.
In May, the three-judge panel, in a 2-1 decision, declined to dismiss the case. Instead, they concluded that the case was fully considered in the original submission and hearing, according to an order filed Monday by the Court of Appeals.
The petition was circulated to the full court, with no judges requesting a vote on whether to rehear the case, the order states.
The lawsuit stems from a 2021 incident in which MacIntosh was giving public comment during a Grand Traverse Couinty board meeting. The live-streamed meeting took place just days after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
MacIntosh had asked commissioners to denounce the Proud Boys extremist group, given its involvement in the insurrection.
Proud Boys members had previously attended a county meeting to support a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, which had been adopted at that meeting.
In the lawsuit, MacIntosh claims her First Amendment rights were violated when Clous displayed a semi-automatic rifle for several seconds during the Jan. 20 live-streamed meeting while she gave public comment. County board Chairman Rob Hentschel, who could be seen laughing during the display, is not named in the suit.
Blake Ringsmuth, a Traverse City civil rights attorney who represents MacIntosh in the case, has argued that Clous’ actions were retaliatory and chilling and could serve to suppress others from exercising their free-speech rights during meetings.
Clous’ attorney, Marcelyn A. Stepanski of the Farmington Hills-based Rosati Schultz Joppich & Amtsbuechler law firm, has said Clous was exercising his right to free speech by making a statement that he supports gun rights.
Stepanski could not be reached by the Record-Eagle as of publication time.
Ringsmuth said there are now two options: Clous could petition the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case, or Ringsmuth will go forward and litigate the case in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.
“I’m looking forward to deposing Mr. Clous under oath and getting answers to some serious questions,” Ringsmuth said. “I think it’s disappointing that Mr. Clous is spending the taxpayers’ money with these unfounded appeals and should just take responsibility for his reckless actions. So far, he has chosen not to do so.”
The incident received international headlines and ignited a storm locally, with hundreds of citizens from Grand Traverse and nearby counties signing a letter asking Clous to step down, while others came forward to express their Constitutional right to own a gun.
Clous, who had served four terms as a commissioner, opted to not seek another two years on the board.
