FREDERIC — A 62-year-old Crawford County man died as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash, Michigan State Police officials said in a Saturday release.
Witnesses told law enforcement that Guy Russell was driving a motorcycle with a sidecar Friday about 6:25 p.m. when he swerved off the road and into a ditch.
Russell was ejected from the vehicle, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, where he later died, officials said.
Officials said Russell was not wearing a helmet and that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, information provided by the State Police states.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Hiawatha Drive and North Manistee River Road, and close by Russell’s residence, officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.