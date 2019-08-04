TRAVERSE CITY — Festival-goers pushed to get a good position to see actress and comedian Lily Tomlin on Saturday before her Traverse City Film Festival event, “A Conversation with Lily Tomlin,” at the State Theatre.
The event was the first to sell out at this year’s Film Fest, according to Creative Director Meg Weichman.
Tomlin’s documentary, “Lily Tomlin,” follows her behind the scenes during her Tony award-winning, one-woman show “The Search For Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe.” It played at City Opera House on Friday and Saturday as part of the festival. “The Late Show,” a little-known whodunit that stars Tomlin in a Golden-Globe nominated performance as a kooky, pot-selling woman, also screened on Saturday.
Grand Rapids resident Bill Knapp stood in the stand-by line for two hours in Saturday’s 84-degree heat before being allowed to enter the theater to hear Tomlin speak with Film Fest founder Michael Moore. He said he’s been coming to the festival for five years.
“I can’t quite kick the Film Fest habit,” he said. “I start Jonesing for it in February and get the shakes usually around April. Thank God they let us buy tickets in June — it gives me hope for July.”
Knapp said he’s been a fan of Tomlin’s work since she started on Rowan and Martin’s “Laugh In,” a sketch comedy show popular in the early 1970s. He still watches “Grace & Frankie,” a Netflix show starring Tomlin as Frankie and last year’s festival Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Jane Fonda, as Grace.
“She’s such an inspiration to be going strong like this throughout her whole career. It inspires me to keep going and keep up my energy,” he said.
Knapp, who has three daughters who work in hospitality, added that he loves the advocacy work Tomlin does to raise the minimum wage. He cheered as he entered the theater to take his seat.
Tomlin and Michael Moore took to the stage to discuss everything from her early life in Detroit to her long career in comedy. Tomlin recounted going to Kentucky to live with her aunt in the summer during her childhood and meeting all different kinds of people there.
“It made me fall in love with everyone because they’re all so complex and different but all exactly the same,” she told the audience. “And I learned very early on that nobody actually knows anything.”
She told stories of moving to New York City as a teenager, taking a $19 flight and landing with $20 in her pocket. From there she worked her way up until landing a job in sketch comedy. She remembered taking a job on a television show in New York and then getting fired because she resisted the sketches her bosses wanted her to do.
“Somewhere along the line, you said ‘F it’ and stuck true to yourself,” Moore said. “And now look where you are!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.