EAST LANSING — Frankfort’s boys basketball team got a little lost in the underbelly of the Breslin Center after Thursday’s game.
The Panthers aim to be familiar with the stadium soon enough, targeting a return after this year’s squad blazed the trail with a Cinderella run of types.
Frankfort dropped a 54-37 Division 3 semifinal decision Thursday to defending state champion Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian at the Breslin, and Panthers ascending star sophomore guard Carter Kerby said he wants another shot at the Defenders.
“We’re going to be good,” Kerby said. “We’re going to be good. I want to Tri-Unity next year. We’ll meet them back here.”
The Panthers end the season 18-9 but also with loads of experience from his year’s long playoff run.
“It motivates, hopefully,” Frankfort head coach Dan Loney said. “That’s the goal. You get here you want to win, but also want to get these guys a taste of it. It’s a big environment out there, and you’re always playing good teams. So they need to get that speed, that action, that environment and feel that so when we get back here next year, they’re seasoned vets and they know they’ve been here and they can take control of the game and hopefully win.”
Kerby led all scorers with 21 points on 7-for-14 shooing and 4-for-8 from three-point range.
“That guard knocked down some great shots,” Tri-Unity head coach Mark Keeler said of Kerby. “We played good defense on him, and he just knocked down shots. ... Their guard carried them.”
The Panthers lose some important pieces in captains Nick Stevenson and Xander Sauer, who also trimmed his hair for the semifinals. The team’s sixth man, Logan Lewis, also graduates along with three other reserves in Rocco Anhalt, Quentin McKenzie and Kade Rossum.
Kerby, who came into the game with his trademark top knot cut off and hair trimmed short, wore gold Nike shoes to play at the home of his favorite college team.
“It’s so cool,” Kerby said. “Just being back here and stepping on that court. ... It’s just amazing to be on the court, honestly.”
Kerby said he trimmed his hair because he’s headed to Disney World for spring break and didn’t want to be hot, not in response to Hillman’s student section chanting “Who’s your barber?” in the Panthers’ 59-57 quarterfinal win at Gaylord.
“I’ve been (heckled by) a couple of students sections in my day,” Kerby said. “It doesn’t really get to me anymore.”
Frankfort brings back Kerby and juniors Emmerson Farmer and Bryce Plesha from its core.
Loney said he expects contributions from younger players such as freshmen Eli Lietaert and Owen Mills and sophomore Kaleb Chisholm.
“I’d get back to the gym tomorrow if they’d let me and make another run at it,” Loney said. “There’s no doubt about that.”
Frankfort started 5-1, then lost six of 10.
“That hurt the core,” Kerby said. “We weren’t really staying together per se. We were just getting mad at each other, having bad body language.”
The Panthers then finished the regular season on a 4-1 streak, including a huge nine-point win at home over Northwest Conference champion Glen Lake and five straight postseason victories to book a ticket to Breslin.
“That’s when we realized our true potential,” Kerby said. “We just rolled off of that until the playoffs; and then, in the playoffs, we just all came together with one goal and that was to get here. We did it. I’m proud of us for that.”
Frankfort beat Tri-Unity 44-43 in the 2019 semifinals.
Tri-Unity, which plays state finals rookies Munising in Saturday’s 10 a.m. title game, won state titles in 2022, 2011, 2006, 2002 and 1996 along with runner-up finishes in 2021, 2013, 2007, 2004 and 1997.
“We can play with those guys,” Loney said. “Obviously, they’re a good team. But we’re a good team, too.”
“I just love this team,” Kerby added. “We had our ups and downs, but everybody on the team just fits well together. We all love each other. We’re all just one big family.”
