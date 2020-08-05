FRANKFORT — Voters in Frankfort said “yes” to a 20-year tax proposal for road construction and capital improvements aimed at adding streetscapes and sidewalks and updating water and sewer mains.
The proposal was approved on a vote of 299 to 138.
The 3.38-mill levy will be used to repay bonds that will be sold to finance the project. The tax will bring in $4.6 million in its 20 years.
The first phase of the project is a total reconstruction of a six-block section of M-22, which will get new water mains and an updated storm sewer system, universally acceptable intersections, wider sidewalks and streetscaping.
Cost of the project is being shared with the Michigan Department of Transportation, which is responsible for about $900,000 and Frankfort’s share set at $1.2 million.
It will be bid out in the fall, with construction beginning in spring, Superintendent Joshua Mills has said.
Other upgrades will be done over the next two years and will include replacing water leads into homes. The galvanized pipes were installed in the 1940s and are known to cause lead poisoning.
