HONOR — A Frankfort man has been charged on suspicion of tampering and vandalism in the widening of the Platte River mouth in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Andrew Blair Howard, 62, was charged by U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten on Wednesday.
“These allegations of tampering and vandalism by a man-made diversion of water at Platte River are disturbing,” Totten said in a press statement. “The Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and the Great Lakes are national gems, and my office takes preserving our natural treasures very seriously.”
The mouth of the Platte River where it enters Lake Michigan was illegally widened in August. The wider channel entered Lake Michigan at a 90-degree angle instead of its normal path that meanders to the lake, with the diversion causing the water level in the river to drop about a foot to its normal level.
The local investigation was completed several months ago by National Park Service staff and law enforcement officers and turned over to Totten’s office.
“Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore was created in 1970 to preserve and protect this amazing place,” said Superintendent Scott Tucker. “The National Park Service appreciates the support of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in enforcing the laws that help protect this place for future generations.”
Tucker declined to comment further on the case and said the U.S. Attorney’s Office is handling it.
Kelly Orr, who with her husband Kyle owns Riverside Canoe Trips on the Platte River in Honor, said she does not condone someone taking it upon themselves to dredge the river.
“It’s illegal, so from that standpoint it shouldn’t have been done,” Orr said.
Orr said she didn’t know anything about the widened channel until customers began coming in and telling her the river had dropped. But over the last decade or so there has been a lot of controversy over dredging of the mouth that had been done every fall from 1967 until 2013, she said.
“I can tell you that from the people that have come in that they were extremely disappointed that no dredging was done,” Orr said. “It became inaccessible for fishermen to fish anymore, so it became a frustration over time.”
In 2015 the National Park Service released results of an environmental assessment study done to look at the long-term effects of the annual dredging and to come up with alternatives that could be used, including stopping dredging and restoring the riverbank to its natural path and elevations.
Those opposing the plan say that when the river is not dredged, it becomes a safety issue because boats cannot get onto or off the lake.
In 1967 several salmon fishermen drowned when a storm blew up on the lake and they couldn’t access the river. Boats overturned as they searched for ways to get to shore.
Dredging began the next year by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and was later taken over by the National Park Service and continued through 2013. The following two years dredging was not done because of costs and high lake levels.
In 2016 the DNR was set to dredge the opening under a park services permit, but it was never done as park officials decided to stop dredging, citing environmental and tourism concerns, according to previous Record-Eagle reporting.
Jeff Johnson, Lake Township supervisor, said that when anybody takes changing a water course into their own hands, there are consequences.
“There are reasons dredging has to be permitted,” Johnson said. “When someone goes rogue they have no sense of the implications or outcomes of that action and that’s dangerous.”
Charges of tampering and vandalism carry a maximum penalty of up to 6 months in jail, up to a $5,000 fine, up to 5 years’ probation, and mandatory restitution. Any sentence would be determined at the discretion of the U.S. District Court.
Assistant United States Attorney Lauren F. Biksacky is prosecuting the case on behalf of the United States.
