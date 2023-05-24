GRAND RAPIDS — Federal charges were filed against a Frankfort man for the suspected overnight dredging in the Platte River channel last summer in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Wednesday that Andrew Blair Howard, 62, will face one count of tampering and one count of vandalism. The charges carry a maximum penalty of up to six months’ imprisonment, up to a $ 5,000 fine, up to 5 years’ probation, and mandatory restitution, if a guilty verdict is rendered in the U.S. District Court. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren F. Biksacky will prosecute the case on behalf of the United States.
In a press statement, Totten called the allegations of creating a man-made channel on federal land "disturbing."
“The Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and the Great Lakes are national gems, and my office takes preserving our natural treasures very seriously,” Totten said.
Record-Eagle reporting last week showed the handover of the investigation from park officials to the Department of Justice after it was discovered that the Platte River had a new and wider channel that entered Lake Michigan at a 90-degree angle instead of its normal meandering path — widening the mouth of the river near Honor, where it enters the big lake.
Sleeping Bear Superintendent Scott Tucker thanked the U.S. Attorney's Office in the statement on behalf of the park service for protecting the park that was created in 1970. Enforcing the law will protect "this place for future generations," he said.
Dredging the river mouth has been a point of past controversy, as anglers support the dredging to allow boats to safely navigate the transition between the river and Lake Michigan, while others cite concerns about harming nearby threatened or endangered species, like the piping plover and pitcher’s thistle. The park itself proposed stopping the dredging in 2016.
