FRANKFORT — A number of questions and candidates will be placed in front of local voters on Nov. 2, in addition to the Traverse City Commission race.
FRANKFORT
Six candidates are running for three seats on Frankfort’s city council — Karen Cunningham, JoAnn Holwerda, Bradley Olsen, Nancy Reid, Leslie Roach and MacKenzie Wilkins. Holwerda is the lone incumbent on the five-member council. The top two vote-getters will be elected to four-year terms while the candidate getting the third-most votes gets a two-year term, according to the city charter.
FRANKFORT-ELBERTA SCHOOLS
Voters in Frankfort and throughout the Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools district on Tuesday also will decide whether the district can borrow millions and tax residents to pay it back.
Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools is looking to borrow $13,075,000 for a variety of projects, including adding three classrooms to Frankfort Middle School and High School, a new ceramics classroom space and enhanced skilled trades program space, and a resurfaced and improved running track, according to the district.
The money would also upgrade entrances to the elementary school to improve accessibility, and for district-wide improvements like new buses and technology, LED lighting, new furniture and window, roof and flooring repairs.
The district would keep its debt millage at 1.52 mills, and ballot language shows the bond issues would be paid off over 18 years at the longest.
BENZONIA TOWNSHIP
Voters in neary Benzonia Township also will decide on whether the township can borrow $3.5 million to build and equip a new fire and medical first responder station and township offices. The building is planned for 2717 Benzie Highway, ballot language shows. The township would pay off the debt over 20 years at most, and levy 0.8605 mills in the first year.
CENTRAL LAKE POLICE
In Antrim County, Central Lake village voters will decide whether to raise their own taxes to run and equip the village’s police department, ballot language shows. They’ll decide whether to levy up to 3 mills on taxable property from 2022 through 2025, which would raise an estimated $83,115 in its first year, according to ballot language.
FIFE LAKE FIRE EQUIPMENT
In Grand Traverse County, Fife Lake Township voters will decide whether to tax themselves by 1 mill from 2021 through 2025 to buy fire fighting equipment and other capital improvements for the fire department. The millage would raise an estimated $63,472 in its first year, ballot language shows.
KALKASKA TOWNSHIPS
Three townships in Kalkaska County have millage proposals, according to an election notice from the county:
- Blue Lake Township wants to levy 1.5 mills to build and maintain roads from 2021 through 2025. It would raise an estimated $169,240 in its first year.
- Clearwater Township is looking to renew its 1-mill fire department millage for four years, from 2022 through 2025, which would raise an estimated $139,416 in its first year.
- Springfield Township wants to levy 1 mill to buy firefighting equipment and other capital improvements for fire protection services for five years, from 2021 through 2025. It would raise an estimated $48,760 in its first year.
LELAND TOWNSHIP
Voters in Leland Township in Leelanau County will decide whether to renew a millage they approved in August 2020 for three years, from 2021 through 2023. If approved, the township would levy up to 0.392 mill for park maintenance, township operating expenses and capital improvements. It would raise an estimated $199,941 in its first year, of which a portion would go to the Leelanau County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.
