TRAVERSE CITY — The Franke Mill, an old water-powered mill that has been part of the Traverse City-area landscape since 1905, is set for demolition soon.
Molon Excavating is expected to tear down the small building in Kids Creek Park shortly after Michigan’s governor allows construction workers to get back on the job, said Derek Morton, Garfield Township park steward.
Morton cited reports that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce on Friday that private contractors can start work on May 7, and Morton said he anticipates Molon Excavating could be on site by mid-May.
Township trustees approved a $9,500 contract with Molon Excavating on Feb. 25, meeting minutes show. Morton said in an email project was on hold because of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order. There’s also some asbestos in the building that needs remediating.
The Franke Mill is in poor shape. Garfield Township Supervisor Chuck Korn said the township previously hoped to restore it until a team from Eastern Michigan University assessed it — records show they wrote a report in 2010.
“They came in, took a look at it and basically said it was a basket case, it wasn’t something that could be saved,” Korn said.
A cracked and crumbling foundation doomed the building, Korn said. The above-ground parts have collapsed as well, becoming an “attractive nuisance” that could hurt anyone who ventures into the fenced-off ruin.
The looming demolition is disappointing to Jack Franke, who for years tried to stir up interest in saving a piece of his family history. The moldering wreck, now quiet, once rumbled and clanked when the spillway opened and water splashed over the wheel in the basement.
Franke, 85, used to open that spillway as a kid to hear the noise, he said. He grew up in a house across the street where a car dealership now stands.
Gotfried Franke — Jack Franke’s grandfather — bought the land where the mill stands in 1878, the grandson said. A fire destroyed a previous mill in 1905, so the Frankes rebuilt. Jack Franke’s father lost the land in 1929, and it changed hands several times until Oleson’s Food Stores founder Gerald Oleson bought it in 1942.
The land became part of Oleson’s farm, and Jack Franke’s brother Bob lived in a house where the Great Wolf Lodge now stands. Bob Franke managed the farm for 60 years, Jack Franke said.
Oleson remodeled the mill building, and in 2002 the Oleson family sold some of the land for Great Wolf Lodge while deeding the rest to Garfield Township, Jack Franke said.
That water wheel ran a generator that powered Bob Franke’s house, Jack Franke said. It powered numerous other tasks over the years, from a gristmill, to a grinder for more than 300 hunting knives, to cutting wood with a circular saw known as a “buzz rig.” He’s still impressed by the gears used to run different equipment at different speeds.
“Back in 1905, my grandpa must’ve been a genius to figure that out,” he said. “We're talking about certain-sized wheels to generate a certain amount of speed on the output.”
Jack Franke said he reached out to a former Cone Drive coworker whose brother helped found the Buckley Old Engine Show. Franke wanted to see if at least the water wheel could be saved.
That’s what Carl VanWylen is aiming for, he said. He handles equipment donations to the show and said the water wheel could be put on permanent display at the show grounds.
“It’s old and it’s kind of neat, and we just hate to see the stuff with history like that get thrown away,” he said.
There are no solid plans yet but early ideas include installing two ponds and pumping water between the two so it can flow over the wheel, VanWylen said.
