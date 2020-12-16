TRAVERSE CITY — Older women in the greater Traverse City, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids area may have been victimized in multiple ways if treated for incontinence by a particular traveling medical outfit.
Officials said four people have now pleaded guilty to crimes as an outcome of a federal investigation into both the misuse of medical devices and health care fraud, often during medical visits with senior women at long-term care and skilled nursing facilities. Three have already been sentenced.
Authorities said an investigation revealed a medical device manufacturer employee, as well as a doctor and his nurse practitioner spouse, conspired to wrongly use medical equipment during a therapy practice called pelvic muscle rehabilitation. All three have now pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for Michigan’s Western District to charges stemming from the scheme.
This week, U.S. Attorney Andrew B. Birge announced Denise D’Andrea pleaded guilty to one count of causing the adulteration of a medical device. She is the latest and the fourth to be convicted in the case.
The government alleged D’Andrea trained medical workers in Michigan to re-use a single-user rectal pressure sensor on multiple patients by covering it with a surgical glove between uses. That put that medical workers’ patients at risk of cross-contamination of viral and bacterial diseases, officials said.
“When device manufacturer representatives and medical practitioners flaunt the rules, they jeopardize the well-being of patients in our community,” Birge said in a released statement.
Court records show D’Andrea was defended by Grand Rapids-based attorney Matthew Borgula, who could not be reached for comment.
D’Andrea faces up to a year in prison.
The device at issue is manufactured by her employer and using it more than once was banned by federal regulators when its use was first approved for use in treating fecal incontinence.
This latest guilty plea follows the May convictions of Dr. Roger Beyer and his wife, Susan Wright, who both pleaded guilty to medical device adulteration charges, along with health care fraud charges connected to fraudulently billing Medicare for more expensive procedures to the collective tune of $883,000.
The couple ran the obstetrics and gynecological practice Women’s Health Care Specialists in Kalamazoo, plus Urological Solutions of Michigan.
Beyer was sentenced in October to spend nearly four years and nine months in prison for his part in a conspiracy to commit health care fraud and one year to run concurrently for the adulteration of medical devices. Wright was sentenced in September to three years of probation and more than 3,000 hours of community service, records show.
Prior to that, the traveling practice’s office manager Mark Sabor was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
Officials said Beyer and Wright, along with the office manager, paid separate civil settlements under the Federal False Claims Act that tallied more than $1.25 million. State health officials last year encouraged Beyer and Wright’s patients to seek HIV and hepatitis testing if they received anorectal manometry services from either of his practices.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said former patients of the now-defunct practices may have wrongly been charged inflated co-pays as part of the scheme to defraud Medicare.
Potential victims may call Kathy Schuette, the agency’s victim witness coordinator, at 616-808-2034.
