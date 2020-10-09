BELLAIRE — The fourth man to be accused locally of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been formally charged.
Shawn Fix, a 38-year-old Belleville resident, joins 12 others facing state or federal charges in connection to the plot, which would have seen Whitmer abducted from her northern Michigan cottage and “tried” for treason before being executed, according to court documents.
Fix is charged with providing material support for terrorist acts and felony firearm possession.
Some of the men are associated with militia group “Wolverine Watchmen,” according to court records, and their plans were thwarted by efforts by the Michigan State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Multiple members of the group spoke of “murdering ‘tyrants,’” and “taking” a sitting governor, according to a federal affidavit, which details audio recordings and observations from undercover officers and informants. In other discussions, one of the men suggested they have one member go to Whitmer’s vacation home to “knock on the door and when she answers it, just cap her.”
Fix entered a not-guilty plea and requested a court-appointed attorney Friday morning. He was arraigned before 86th District Court Magistrate Tammy Rodgers and levied a bond of $250,000 cash/surety.
Three of the other men facing state charges — Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac; William Null, 38, of Shelbyville and Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell — were arraigned via Zoom in Antrim County on Thursday. Each faces charges of making threats of terrorism, which carries a potential life sentence, and a felony weapons offense, according to court filings.
The Nulls were each held on $250,000 cash bonds, and Molitor was given a $250,000, 10 percent bond.
