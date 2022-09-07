TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Commissioners will look into creating a four-way stop at Sixth and Spruce Streets after neighborhood residents raised concerns about what they consider unsafe conditions.
To do this, commissioners may have to exercise their own authority, since a recent engineering study found the crossing did not meet the criteria necessary to require a four-way stop.
Members of the Kids Creek Commons neighborhood led an effort to get traffic patterns changed in that location, city officials said, culminating this week in a request by City Commissioner Tim Werner to put the issue on the agenda.
According an email from Werner to City Clerk Benjamin Marentette and City Manager Marty Colburn, the corner has been a problem for many years. And residents there have asked city officials on numerous occasions to address the issue.
At the city meeting Tuesday, Homer Nye, a retired minister and president of Kids Creek Commons neighborhood board, recounted the hundreds of funerals and memorial services he has administered throughout his career, referring to the “immense” pain that especially accompanies the death of a child.
“I’m here because I don’t want any parent to go through that and, in this case, I don’t want our parents (in our neighborhood) to go through that,” Nye said. “We love them. We love their children.”
Kids’ Creek Commons is a tight-knit community, he said, getting together to decorate during Christmas and Halloween and having dinners at each others’ houses.
Becky Miggenberg, a parent with a home by that Sixth and Spruce intersection, said it is “startling” how many collisions she has seen occur in seven years living there, including a couple of recent incidents in which a vehicle ended up in their yard.
When the city engineering department did its July 15 traffic study on that intersection, the department found that two crashes within the past 12 months could have been prevented by a multi-way stop. But that’s fewer than the five crashes that are required to compel action by city staff.
According to city reports, there have been five collisions at that intersection since 2016, all resulting from a failure to yield on Spruce Street.
The intersection also fell short on the two other main sets of criteria: It sees about half of the required 300 vehicles pass through that intersection during an eight-hour period on an average day; and the 85th percentile of vehicle speed did not exceed 40 mph. Instead, vehicle speed came in at 29 mph.
Despite these findings, city commissioners have their own power to call for a traffic control order.
“I understand there’s policies and procedures …I get it,” Miggenberg said. “But the higher frequency of these accidents means there’s a higher probability that one of our children is going to get hurt.”
City commissioners voted unanimously to place the item on their agenda for Sept. 19, at which point they could act to approve the traffic control order.
If they take that action, it would be in place as a temporary change for 90 days, at which time the commissioners would have the option to make it permanent.
