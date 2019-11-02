FRANKFORT — Four people vying for a council seat in Frankfort — two of them incumbents —are on the Nov. 5 ballot in Frankfort.
They are incumbents Bob McNabb and Daniel J. Walenta, and newcomers MaryAnn Norton Short and JoAnn M. Holwerda.
The two candidates receiving the most votes will serve four-year terms; the person receiving the third highest number of votes will serve a two-year term.
Walenta, 87, is listed as the current mayor pro-tem. He did not return calls to the Record-Eagle, but a 2015 report said that Walenta has served more than 20 years on the city council since the 1970s, said Frankfort City Superintendent Joshua Mills
McNabb, 73, was elected to a two-year term in 2017 and says he is running again to finish the work he started.
“I’m involved in some things now that I don’t want to see dropped until they’re in place,” he said.
He sits on the Frankfort Area Workforce Housing Advisory Council and is trying to develop a new community resource center that would have a child care center.
“We live in a child care desert,” McNabb said.
McNabb said the biggest issue in Frankfort is that it is no longer a balanced community. The area has lost families because of low wages and unaffordable housing, which means fewer students in the school district, he said.
There is also a large segment of retirees and people who live in the area for two or three months in the summer.
People should vote for him because he pays attention and does his research, he said.
McNabb has owned Bayside Printing in Frankfort for 32 years. He attended Northwestern Michigan College and the University of Michigan and is an ex-Marine.
He has been married to Cheryl McNabb for 49 years.
Short, 55, a native of Frankfort, said the city has done a lot for her.
“I would like to give back to the community,” Short said.
Parking, the beach, bathrooms and affordable housing are Frankfort’s biggest issues, she said, though they are all connected and are really just one issue.
“They’re all intertwined, all one problem that if we could unwind would be a pretty good thing,” Short said.
Short said she has a history of leadership and volunteerism and when something needs to be done is a person of action, which is why people should vote for her.
“I’m a part of the process of getting things done,” she said.
Short taught for 30 years and is now retired. She now owns a business, M.O.B.B.I., that does balance and memory programs for children and adults.
She is a graduate of Aquinas College and Central Michigan University.
Holwerda, 77, served on the council for 15 years and left because she was term-limited. She says workforce housing is the biggest issue Frankfort is facing.
“Frankfort has three of the largest employers in our area — The Maples (skilled nursing facility), Paul Oliver Hospital and Graceland Fruit,” Holwerda said. “Those people are having to travel quite a ways to come to work.”
Holwerda said people have asked her to run for office.
“I think the city of Frankfort is in my blood,” she said.
She feels people should vote for her because she’s a hard worker. She also has a proven track record from her time in office, when she was on the finance committee.
“I have proven that I’ve been fiscally responsible in the past,” she said. “We always had a balanced budget at the end of the year.”
Holwerda is a retired administrative assistant for Benzie County. She has three children, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
