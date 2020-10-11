TRAVERSE CITY — Two more officials have joined a multiple-lawsuit fight against what they’ve called employee discrimination within the Michigan State Police.
Now, four cases accuse the agency of denying promotions to more-qualified white applicants in favor of less-qualified female and non-white employees.
The attorney representing all four officials, Jim Fett, said there may be more to come.
“It would be accurate to say that I’m looking at a class action (lawsuit) against the State Police,” said Fett, who has handled several similar cases in his career. “I have some irons in the fire that I can’t talk about at this point.”
For now, his focus is on the suits at hand.
One of the new cases, filed by now-transferred Second District Assistant Post Commander Michael McCormick in August, claims retaliation for opposing what he calls “illegal racial and gender preferences,” that saw him, a white male, passed up for a post commander promotion.
Second District Sgt. Larissa LaMay filed a similar complaint last month, claiming she’d been passed for a promotion — to McCormick’s position after his transfer to Lansing — for being white and gay, according to court documents. LaMay claims in her complaint that her Metro North post commander voiced anti-gay sentiments and made fun of another gay colleague’s sexual orientation in front of her and several peers during a mandatory meeting, and attributes the appointment of a less-qualified applicant in her stead to the woman being Black. She argues the person who was promoted should’ve been disqualified because of disciplinary action in her record, and that the woman was coached for success in the interview.
LaMay’s suit also names that post commander, F/Lt. Keyonn Whitfield.
Michigan’s Constitution clearly prohibits racial and gender preferences of any kind, LaMay’s complaint argues. She claims MSP is simply using new branding of “Valuing Diversity and Inclusion” to implement illegal practices, which the complaint notes have been condemned by state judges more than once.
The complaint attributes the most recent of those efforts to outrage against former MSP Director Col. Kristie Kibbey Etue after a charged Facebook post condemning Black NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem in 2017. The complaints suggest new MSP Director Col. Joseph Gasper’s appointment came with instruction from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to improve department diversity and seek out non-white and female candidates to promote.
“It all emanates from Col. Gasper saying ‘We’re way too white, we’re way too male,’ and saying that diversity is going to be job No. 1 — it’s not about merit and efficiency as required by the Constitution, it’s about diversity,” Fett said, referencing a comment Gasper is accused of making at an agency gathering last year. “I can’t imagine citizens — Black, white, yellow, purple, anything in between — want to hear that MSP are more interested in social engineering than they are in protecting the public.”
LaMay calls the practice “A cancer to the department,” and an upsetting display of “Reverse discrimination and nepotism.”
The agency has yet to file responses to the still-fresh suits.
MSP “is committed to maintaining a work environment where there is equal opportunity for all members, one in which decisions regarding employment, promotion, retention, or any other personnel practice are not motivated by bias or based on discrimination,” agency Spokeswoman Shanon Banner said in an emailed statement.
The new suits come months after former Capt. Michael Caldwell and a since-fired MSP Inspector, Mike Hahn, filed federal lawsuits with near-identical accusations in May. Both lawsuits are still pending in federal court and share a near-identical timeline of court action.
The twin complaints allege Gasper focused MSP policies like setting higher promotion testing standards for white male officers compared to their female and minority peers, and consistent choosing of those groups for promotions over white male colleagues without regard for merit, the complaints allege. Another policy, according to Hahn’s suit, requires a certain number of minority candidates to be included in a considered promotion pool.
Caldwell’s suit claims the white, male officers under his command felt they’d been passed up for promotions and weren’t awarded equal opportunities.
MSP officials in May confirmed that Hahn was terminated and his supervisor, Caldwell, was demoted and reassigned following an internal investigation spurred when Hahn filed an HR complaint about the behavior of another, non-white employee.
In a statement, Gasper said Caldwell “violated department policy” in opposing diversity-based promoting and hiring practices — both men had verbally objected to the practices in the past. An MSP answer filed in the suit denies those changes were related to any diversity-focused practices.
The latest action in both Hahn and Caldwell’s cases, both filed Oct. 2, are an identical pair of stipulated orders setting several restrictions on MSP documents and records shared through discovery. That’s waiting on a review by Chief Judge Robert Jonker, who is presiding over Caldwell, Hahn and McCormick’s cases.
For now, a deadline for discovery has been set for March 19, 2021, and a deadline for dispositive motions comes April 23. Fett said discovery is ongoing, and he plans to complete depositions this fall.
In an answer to Caldwell’s complaint, MSP declined to respond to requested financial compensation, and denied most of his claims as inappropriately filed and incorrectly worded, or irrelevant to the topic at-hand.
The agency denied the existence of any “affirmative action” policies or directives, as well as the described “purge” of MSP’s white, male officials and separate testing standards for white men compared to other employees.
The answer does admit that Gasper has stated that “diversity is an important priority for the MSP,” but denies he ever made the “Way too white and way too male” comment.
Fett called the response “evasive.”
“When I was in high school, we were taught in football camp by the senior captain that if you’re called down to the office, deny everything, admit nothing. That’s what they are doing,” he said. “They absolutely know that what they’re doing is illegal.”
MSP spokeswoman Shanon Banner declined to discuss the litigation further, and MSP Attorney Kyla Barranco referred comment to media personnel within the Attorney General’s Office who did not respond to requests for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.