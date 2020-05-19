TRAVERSE CITY — Four workers were injured — one seriously — when a building under construction in downtown Traverse City partially collapsed at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Two men were trapped under debris, but "were not completely covered by the rubble pile," said Chief Jim Tuller of the Traverse City Fire Department.
The most seriously injured worker was alert and conscious, Tuller said. Another two men had been hit by falling debris, but were up and walking around, he said.
The extrication took less than 10 minutes and all four men were taken to Munson Medical Center, Tuller said. No names are being released at this time, he said.
The construction site is at 415 E. Front St. -- a site that soon will become a new home for Honor Bank. The area is closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic from Boardman Avenue to Wellington Street. Barriers have been put up along the Boardman River so no boaters may enter the area.
Engineers are at the scene doing an assessment before taking action to make sure the area is safe before it is opened.
Tuller said he anticipates Front Street will be opened by the end of the day, but until then people are being asked to avoid the area.
Tuller said there were three brick and concrete sections of the building on the west and east end of the site with an elevator shaft in the central portion of the site. The east section collapsed, damaging part of the shaft, he said.
REI Construction Consultants of Traverse City is the general contractor on the project.
