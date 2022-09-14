KALKASKA — Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash in Kalkaska Township that sent four to the hospital, including a young girl taken by helicopter.
Kalkaska County Sheriff Patrick Whiteford said his department responded to a call just before 8 p.m. Wednesday of a two-vehicle crash at Valley and Seeley roads northwest of Kalkaska. Deputies were still investigating as of late Wednesday, but one vehicle had rolled over and firefighters had to extract at least one of the two inside.
All four people involved, a driver and passenger in each vehicle, were hospitalized, with first responders taking three adults to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Whiteford said. That included the mother of a 12-year-old girl who was riding in one of the vehicles. A helicopter airlifted the girl to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Both mother and daughter are from Rapid City, Whiteford said. He was unsure about the details of the others involved.
Deputies were still at the site of the crash as of 10 p.m. Wednesday, Whiteford said. He expected to learn more details later, including what may have caused it, who was involved, the extent of their injuries and which agencies responded.
