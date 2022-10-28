TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County registered voters will see four property tax renewals on their November ballots for county services.
If approved by voters, the property taxes will fund the Commission on Aging, Senior Center operations, Animal Control and Veterans Affairs.
Voters also will see renewal of a Bay Area Transit Authority millage on the ballot, although BATA is not a county department. The five-year, 0.4788-mill property tax, if approved, will bring in $4,783,786 for 2023, providing about 34 percent of BATA’s annual funding.
Two other millages for the county Road Commission and the Conservation District are not up for renewal until 2024.
The Commission on Aging is asking for a 10-year renewal of a 0.4793-mill tax that would bring in about $3.025 million in 2023. The previous millage was for six years.
“With the influx of seniors for this area it made sense that we ask for a longer period of time to keep funding stable,” said Lana Payne, executive director of the COA.
Payne quoted statistics that say, by 2030, one in four county residents will be over the age of 60, with all of them eligible for services.
The COA has been plagued with long waiting lists, mostly because of the lack of employees. Payne said staff members were recently hired, eliminating the lists for home health care services, respite care, foot care and medication management. In fact, Payne said, there are openings for people needing services in those areas.
“We feel really good that we were able to eliminate those waiting lists and offer services to the seniors in our community,” Payne said.
There are still lists for house- keeping and outdoor services, such as snow removal and lawn care, which are the most popular services, she said.
Another renewal is for the 0.0945-mill tax Senior Center Network. The only difference is that the network is asking for a 10-year renewal, which is longer than the tax that is now expiring.
The millage pays for programming only at the four sites where they are delivered — Interlochen, Kingsley, Fife Lake and at the Traverse City senior center.
Michelle Krumm, Senior Center Network manager, said the network does not own any property, but has partnerships with those who own the sites.
The Traverse City center, which is owned by the city and leased for use by the county in a years-long partnership, recently received $7 million in funding to build a new senior center.
None of the $7 million is for operations of the center, Krumm said, adding that confusion between the senior center and senior center operations has been going on for many years.
“The Senior Center Network will not receive any of the $7 million that was awarded for the city’s new building at the present senior center site,” Krumm said.
Other millages up for renewal are:
Animal Control — 0.037 mills for six years
- The initial 2-year millage was approved in 2018 and expired at the end of 2020. It should have been on the ballot for renewal in November 2020, but was inadvertently missed. It was not put up for renewal in 2021 because an off-year election would have cost nearly $197,000. The tax would bring in $236,190 for 2023.
- Animal Control operated this year with money from its fund balance and the county’s general fund.
Veterans Affairs — 0.1135 mills for six years
- The millage was originally approved by voters in 2015 at a rate of 0.12 mills. That amount was lowered about two years ago to 0.08 mills because the tax brought in enough money to cover the agency’s needs.
- This year, $455,504 in taxes were collected. For 2023, the tax would generate $695,553, minus what is taken out by special taxing districts. The millage also is affected by rollbacks from the Headlee Amendment, a state law that says property taxes cannot be increased by more than the rate of inflation.
