TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Narcotics Team investigators arrested four people on multiple methamphetamine charges.
Investigators followed a tip on a downstate man bringing large amounts of narcotics to Traverse City to sell and arranged an undercover buy on Feb. 15, according to a TNT press release.
Undercover agents arranged to have Jevonte Jamar Jackson, 25, of Pontiac, transport 4 ounces of methamphetamine to Grand Traverse County where he would sell it for $2,500 on South Union St. in Traverse City, according to a criminal complaint.
TNT agents searched the residence and found Jackson, another male and drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.
Traverse City police officers assisted by pulling over vehicles that had visited the house, the press release stated.
Chaddrick William Marks, 43, of Traverse City was pulled over, and multiple drug bindles was found containing heroin and methamphetamine, the complaint stated. Nicole Marie Hughes, 31, of Kingsley, and William Herman Moore, 41, of Fife Lake, were in a separate vehicle. Moore said he went to the house to purchase meth from Jackson — approximately 5 grams for $325 — and Hughes said she got 1.5 grams of meth as payment for driving, the complaint stated.
Jackson was arrested on two counts of delivery of methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine; tampering with evidence; maintaining a drug house; and habitual offender.
Marks was arrested for possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine; possession of heroin; maintaining a drug house; habitual offender; and probation violation.
Hughes was arrested for possession of methamphetamine; operating on a suspended license; and providing false identification. Moore was arrested for delivery of crystal methamphetamine; probation violation; and habitual offender.
