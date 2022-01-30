MANCELONA — Cleanup funds are coming to remove hundreds of thousands of tons of lingering contaminated soil, and the tar that tainted it, from a long-gone iron foundry just south of Mancelona.
For Herb Tipton, 79, it’s no surprise the site where Antrim Iron Company once stood is still polluted, even after past cleanups. The Mancelona Area Historical Society president said he and other kids would explore the shuttered foundry and Tar Lake nearby.
“We played around it as a kid, but you didn’t wade into it because you’d lose your shoe in the tar and stuff,” he said.
Antrim Iron Company dumped that tar, which Tipton said was a leftover from decades of making charcoal for the iron foundry’s furnace, in the spot that came to be known as Tar Lake.
Now, the Environmental Protection Agency will spend $1 billion to accelerate remediation efforts at contaminated sites across the U.S. like Tar Lake, according to a statement from the agency. That money will also clean up 49 other sites that previously had no funding.
It’s the first wave of $3.5 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for sites on the EPA’s Superfund list. That list stems from a 1980 law that gave the agency the power to force manufacturing, processing and other companies to clean up their pollution. It also created a fund to clean up “orphan sites” — where there’s no responsible party, often because they went out of business.
Tar Lake is one of four across the state getting funds from the first wave, the EPA announced.
Mancelona Township Supervisor Chuck Johnson, whose grandfather worked as a logger for Antrim Iron Company, said he’s glad to hear the Tar Lake site is getting more cleanup money. Not only would cleaning up the site give some peace of mind, but it could prep the site for redevelopment.
“I would like to see it cleaned up,” he said. “That would be great and it would be better yet for some kind of development to go in there, for sure, just for the community.”
The EPA worked to remediate the site twice before, removing 47,000 tons of tar and tar-contaminated debris in 1998 and 1999, according to agency documents. That’s when the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s predecessor installed an air sparging system — it injects oxygen underground to help bacteria break down pollution, according to the EPA.
Then in 2004, the EPA dug up 21,000 tons of tainted soil underneath the previous dig, and 225 tons of more tar and creosote from a different spot, documents show. As of 2020, the agency allocated $15 million to clean up and monitor Tar Lake.
But there’s much more: ongoing monitoring showed by 2013 there was more contaminated soil to remove, and the air sparging system needed to be expanded as well, according to an EPA statement.
Plans for that expansion and to remove another 220,000 tons of soil and tar lingered since 2018 because the agency didn’t have enough funds, according to the statement. The work is estimated to cost $26,990,000, of which $990,000 is to expand the air sparging system — the agency’s statement didn’t specify how much of the $1 billion will be allocated to the project.
The foundry there was once the area’s economic heart, without which Mancelona would be much smaller, Tipton said.
Antrim Iron Company ran from 1882 to 1945, Tipton said — his dad worked there from around 1929 until it closed. It made an average of 50 tons of pig iron per day and also had a chemical plant that distilled charcoal-making byproducts into wood alcohol, calcium acetate and more. At one point it employed up to 300 people, with roughly 500 more in lumber camps to feed its charcoal kilns and lumber mill.
The company had its own railroad and even its own money to use in its company store, once supplied with beef and pork from a company-owned farm, Tipton said. That former store building houses the historical society’s museum.
Sanborn Fire Insurance maps in the Library of Congress show the site straddled Elder Road alongside U.S. 131 and the Great Lakes Central railroad (then Grand Rapids and Indiana). Indian Trail Road runs alongside the four-acre pond where the foundry dumped tar.
That pond dried and in the 1960s it caught fire and burned for months before it went out, according to the EPA.
The agency listed Tar Lake as a Superfund site in 1982, but signs that tar contaminated the groundwater dated at least to the 1940s, agency documents show. By then, people as far as three miles away complained of chemical tastes and off smells in their well water, and tests in 1949 confirmed water in a few of those distant wells contained phenol. A Michigan Geological Survey study that year found eight phenol-tainted wells altogether.
That’s one chemical group found in high concentrations in the site, EPA documents show. It’s highly irritating to eyes, skin and mucous membranes, and is toxic when ingested. Long-term exposure can cause anorexia, diarrhea and affect the kidneys, liver, cardiovascular system and central nervous system.
Aromatic hydrocarbons are also in the soil, according to sampling data. They’re a type of chemical compound of which some may cause cancer and other health effects, according to the EPA.
The state provided bottled water to some nearby homes from 1998 until 2002 when it connected them to a municipal water system. The same system also serves places impacted by a 6.5-mile-long trichloroethylene plume from Wickes Manufacturing, which used the toxic and carcinogenic solvent to degrease auto parts made there — EGLE is monitoring the plume, which is unrelated to the Tar Lake site.
Work at the Tar Lake site could start in spring 2023 and wrap in fall 2025, according to an EPA statement.
That depends on a review of the remedial design in light of rising groundwater levels.
The agency will provide updates online at www.epa.gov/superfund/tar-lake, according to the statement.
