TRAVERSE CITY — Amanda Craggs’ parenting experience began when she welcomed two homeless sisters into her life. It was February 2020 and the pandemic had just hit. The first-time foster parent couldn’t foresee the challenges about to unfold around her.
“I was placed with two little girls and two weeks later everything shut down,” Craggs said.
The children, just two weeks and 5 years old, arrived with trauma and little else. It’s for children like these that Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan conducts its annual Brown Bag Campaign.
Northern Michigan newspaper readers in the months of July and August will receive a small brown bag printed with CFS’s appeal for donations. Reader contributions support foster children within the region. The campaign implemented 32 years ago has since raised more than $550,000. Donations aid in ensuring foster children have the material items they need, as well as educational opportunities such as music and dance lessons and summer camp.
In fiscal year 2021, CFS placed 119 children in foster care. Agency development specialist Emma Smith said pressures resulting from the pandemic pushed some families to the brink. Lockdowns, online schooling, job losses, health and other stresses impacted parenting.
“As COVID was rising, we saw the need for foster parents rise as well,” she said.
At the same time need increased, available professional support was curbed for Craggs and the 100 licensed CFS foster parents.
It meant traditional home visits were no longer face-to-face but were limited to virtual contact.
Coming out of the pandemic, Brown Bags provide a reminder of the need for more individuals to consider short or long-term fostering roles.
“If you have a day, a week or a month, you can make a difference,” Smith said.
Changing lives as a foster parent is open to all people of any family situation and faith, she added.
“We do not discriminate,” she said.
Craggs, a business owner and single parent, grew into her mothering role at an unpredictable societal time during the pandemic, but she navigated the dramatic changes.
“I never thought of myself as a stay-at-home mom,” she said.
Craggs found her way, and the path to helping the girls grow and thrive.
“I went about it by trying to look through the eyes of a child who has been through so much,” she said.
Craggs, like many foster parents, is taking steps to adopt the children placed in her care. The sisters, now 2.5- and 8 years old, officially form the Craggs family this fall.
Looking back on her experience, Craggs said she witnessed firsthand how a peaceful and loving environment can change a child.
It also opened her eyes to how many area children suffer from its absence.
“The need is in our own neighborhood,” she said.
To make a donation or to learn more about fostering go to cfsnwmi.org/brownbag.
