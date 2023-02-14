TRAVERSE CITY — There is no question that the Grand Traverse region needs a mental health center that includes crisis stabilization services and short-term residential beds.
That became overwhelmingly apparent during the first three months of operation of the Crisis Welcoming Center in downtown Traverse City when 186 people visited the center, including a 14-year-old from Gaylord, said Brian Martinus, interim CEO of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health.
The existing center, located in the Northern Lakes offices, does assessments and puts people in touch with follow-up services, but does not have a psychiatrist or a nurse and cannot give out medications.
But it is the first step toward a larger center in the works for the county.
Martinus and representatives from Munson, Northern Michigan Regional Entity, Northern Michigan Community Health Innovation Region, United Way and Grand Traverse County gave an update Monday on what progress on a larger center has been made so far and what the next steps will be.
A meeting room at Northwestern Michigan College was packed for the community forum on Monday. People also could livestream the forum.
“I find it encouraging that they’re on a path,” said Jamie Garavaglia, of Traverse City, who was there to support a friend whose son uses services. “It seems like a long path, but they’re on a path ... There’s a lot of people from the community who want to make a change.”
Terry LaCroix-Kelty, Munson’s director of behavioral health, said a good crisis continuum includes a place to call, such as a crisis hotline, someone to come to you, such as a mobile services, both of which Northern Lakes has in place.
The third piece — a place to go — is often jail or the emergency room.
“Neither of those places were really meant to do what people need for behavioral health crisis, so we as a community want to develop some- thing else, an alternative place to go,” LaCroix-Kelty said.
An action team has been working on the project for about 18 months and submitted a proposal for $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds from the county. The county received $18.1 million.
The county board earmarked $5 million for mental health infrastructure. Northern Lakes will act as the fiduciary for the ARPA funds, which makes the most sense, said Laura Glenn, chief operating officer for Munson Healthcare. Munson will partner with Northern Lakes to bring the project to fruition, she said.
A leadership group representing Northern Lakes, Munson, NMRE, the CHIR, United Way and the county will make all decisions regarding the center.
A community advisory group will form that will have input on the community vision for the center, design and implementation, and ways to enhance existing services.
Funding is needed to create a center that has space for children and adults, which under state law has to be separated, and could even be in different buildings. There also need to be people on the board who are experts in mental health treatment for children and youths.
While the center should be located near Munson, the hospital campus itself has no room. The county owns property near the Pavilions that could be used, said County Administrator Nate Alger. But that would be a new build that would be more expensive and take longer, he said.
Financial stability also is needed, LaCroix-Kelty said.
The center will be reimbursed for services by Medicaid and Medicare and private insurance, but that does not bring in enough funding and there must be a plan to fill the gaps so the center is sustainable, she said.
That could mean grants, support from local municipalities or a millage.
