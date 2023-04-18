A former Western Michigan University Public Safety Officer is facing charges of uploading child sexually abusive material via social media, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
Abraham Martin Hohnke, 50, of Traverse City, is in jail in Grand Traverse County awaiting arraignment on three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime as a second-time offender, sheriff’s Detective Capt. Randy Fewless said.
Hohnke was on probation out of Kalamazoo County when he was arrested in Traverse City on Monday, Fewless said.
The county detective bureau, its interdiction team, the FBI and Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Hohnke on the outstanding warrant.
Search warrants also executed Monday resulted in additional evidence being recovered for the investigation, officers said.
Hohnke was convicted in Kalamazoo County last April and accepted a plea bargain there in a human trafficking case by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office Human Oppression Strike Team. He pleaded to one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
Detective Sgt. Jarrod Bilacic said their office was contacted April 5 by the FBI Traverse City Office about an investigation into the use of child sexually abusive material.
The FBI provided evidence to the detective bureau that alleged Hohnke, now living in Traverse City, was uploading this material to the internet via a social media app in a private chat group, Fewless said.
Fewless said the FBI asked for assistance in the investigation and for the complaint to be submitted to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office for review, he said.
The investigation is continuing.
