TRAVERSE CITY — A former Traverse City Police chief and community supporter who was well-known, well-respected and well-loved has died.
Ralph Soffredine, the former Traverse City Police chief, died Sunday at home. He was 86.
“When I heard the news the other day, my heart sank,” said Traverse City Mayor Richard Lewis. “He was a good soul and he really cared about this community. He loved this community.”
Soffredine was chief of police for 21 years before retiring in 2003. He served as an elected official on the Grand Traverse Area Public Schools Board of Education and, after he retired, the Traverse City Commission.
He was also appointed to several boards, including the Women’s Resource Center, the Department of Health and Human Services and Addiction Treatment Services, to name a few.
“He was on a number of boards that dealt with the human condition,” Lewis said. “I couldn’t figure out how he could do all that. I had a hard time keeping up with him.”
Paula Lipinski, Soffredine’s daughter, said he passed away unexpectedly, that until just a few months ago he was working out three times a week.
“He lived an amazing life,” Lipinski said. “He was my rock and, from my perspective as a person in recovery, you would not think he would be as supportive as he was, but that was not the case. He bent over backward to understand the disease.”
That understanding and support translated to people in the community dealing with substance use disorder, said Lipinski, CEO of Addiction Treatment Services.
“He was a leader that led with humility and that’s the kind of leader I want to be,” she said.
Traverse City Police Chief Jeffrey O’Brien was hired by Soffredine in 1991. When O’Brien was promoted to interim chief and then chief in 2015, he began a friendship with Soffredine, who was also his mentor.
“He gave me some pretty good solid advice and a lot of knowledge about community policing,” O’Brien said.
O’Brien called him a “force of nature” with impeccable character who was a great leader.
Soffredine conquered everything he did, including winning awards in weightlifting – even at a senior age, he said.
“When Ralph wanted something, he got it,” O’Brien said. “You knew he was the boss, but he backed you 100 percent.”
Before moving to Traverse City, Soffredine was chief of police in Menominee and Ishpeming in the Upper Peninsula. He also had a teaching degree and, in the 1990s, traveled to Ukraine to teach community policing.
Mary Marois, a member of the DHHS board, said, when Soffredine was fairly new to the area, they both served on the board of Third Level Crisis Center.
“His first day on the job, we fired the executive director, and that was his entry into Traverse City,” Marois said.
Soffredine was later chairman of the former Grand Traverse-Leelanau Department of Human Services board while Marois was the agency’s executive director. Even after he retired, they would often get together for lunch.
“I couldn’t have had a bigger supporter in my career than Ralph,” Marois said. “My heart just aches, I loved that man so much.”
He also was a big practical joker, said Lewis, who served as city manager for about 17 years. One April Fool’s Day Soffredine put ink on the earpiece of Lewis’s phone and then called him, he said.
“There was ink all over my face,” Lewis said.
Soffredine took Lewis on a ride around when he was hired in 1991, a “38-year-old kid coming up from Kentucky.”
Lewis said Soffredine was brutally honest, filling Lewis’s head with issues and problems. “Traverse City is a much better place because of his having been here.”
Soffredine is survived by his wife, Pamela Soffredine, his son Joseph Soffredine, Lipinski and eight grandchildren. He also has four children from a previous marriage, Maureen Martinez, Pete Soffredine, Patrick Soffredine and Ann Soffredine.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1025 S. Union St., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are by the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home.
