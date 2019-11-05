TRAVERSE CITY — Former Long Lake Church pastor Christopher Cox, 41, was sentenced in 13th Circuit Court Tuesday to 10 to 15 years in prison for one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
It is the maximum sentence allowed by law, said Judge Thomas Power; Assistant Prosecutor Charles Hamlin said Cox would serve at least 10 years.
“He’s a predator,” Hamlin said. “Quite simply, he’s a monster. I think it’s an appropriate sentence.”
Original charges levied against Cox, who’d been accused of drugging and sexual assault multiple men, could have netted him a life sentence until an Oct. 8 “late addition” plea previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
It saw Cox plead guilty to the single count and dismissed several other charges.
“In this case we have a defendant who lied to a lot of different people,” Judge Thomas Power said, as defense attorney Paul Jarboe and Assistant Prosecutor Charles Hamlin sparred over sentencing guidelines.
Hamlin said there was evidence Cox had fabricated his college record at Penn State University and Power agreed it looked “fishy.”
Cox was given the opportunity to address the court but declined.
“This is not a happy day,” said Jarboe. “It’s not a good day for anyone. We’re prepared to bring some closure to this. He has been a contributing member of our community but obviously there was another side.”
Cox, a former Long Lake Church pastor who’d once been a Traverse City Christian School official, was arrested March 30 in Muskegon. Investigations launched when two men told authorities Cox lured them to his office with promises of free drugs or women and then drugged and sexually assaulted them, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
Through the investigation, five men came forward to claim Cox sexually assaulted them. The former pastor was also accused of delivering methamphetamine and possession of child pornography.
Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said the plea deal spared victims from testifying and ensured Cox, who has two prior drug convictions, would have a sex crime on his record.
She previously said pursuing charges beyond the single count would have offered little or no additional prison time, as sentences would be served concurrently. Accusers she’d spent months working with were content with the deal, Moeggenberg previously said.
