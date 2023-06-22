TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Board voted unanimously to approve an application for $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority.
The money will be used to renovate the former behavioral health center at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City into a mental wellness center where all services will be located under one roof.
The goal is to get people the help they need without them having to visit emergency departments or be taken to jail.
“Access to behavioral health services has always been an issue, but the impact of the pandemic over the last three years has exacerbated those issues,” said Laura Glenn, chief operating officer for Munson Healthcare.
“Across the Munson Healthcare system, both youth and adults are seeking help for behavioral health crises in all of our emergency departments, often spending hours or days in those emergency departments. And truly, our emergency department is not the appropriate place for those individuals to receive the type of care that they need.”
Calls to county 911 are up and jails are overwhelmed with people in crisis, Glenn said.
Brian Martinus, interim CEO for Northern Lakes, said a leadership group will oversee plans for development and the structure for operations of the center.
“We have been working on this plan for the last several months, and the community has also been working on this goal of having this mental health center in the community for the last couple of years,” Martinus said.
Another advisory group is made up of 25-30 members from area nonprofit organizations, funders, community leaders, family members and those who use services.
The group, which formed in April and meets monthly, provide input about things such as facility design and programming.
The building will continue to be owned by Munson, but will be leased to Northern Lakes, which will provide most of the services.
On June 14 Northern Lakes contracted with the Hope Network to open a crisis residential unit that has six adult beds. Those beds, as well as more for children and youth, will eventually become part of the new mental health center.
The new center will open in three phases, with the first phase bringing existing Northern Lakes services that include mobile crisis services, the welcoming center and the hotline all under one roof.
Other services include outpatient therapy, peer support and care coordination. Staffing initially will include masters level clinicians, peer support specialists, resource specialists, care coordinators and community health workers.
A center director will also be hired, with Munson and Northern Lakes partnering to find the right person, Martinus said.
Commissioner Lauren Flynn wanted to know what would happen when costs for renovations exceeded $5 million, while Commissioner T.J. Andrews asked why costs are so high when the building was previously used for behavioral health.
Glenn said the 20,000-square-foot building is dated and needs to be brought up to code for crisis services. The center had beds for inpatient treatment for substance use disorder, which will also be updated for teens and adults who need short-term residential services.
The building will also get a separate entrance for when law enforcement officers bring clients in. Glenn said she estimated that costs would about $4.5 million.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter questioned why the application for ARPA funding is being submitted before there are detailed cost estimates on the renovation.
“To keep this process moving it would be in the best interest of all involved to know they have the approval of this board,” said Dean Bott, county finance director.
Alger said if the costs come to less than $5 million, the difference will be retained by the county.
Grand Traverse County received $18.1 million in ARPA funds, which must be obligated by December 2024 and spent by December 2026. The $5 million being used for the center was set aside in December for mental health services, but at that time it was unclear who would be the fiduciary for the center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.