VANDERBILT — A former Kingsley Area Schools superintendent is now the top administrator at a small district in Otsego County.
Keith Smith, who resigned from his post as superintendent at Kingsley Area Schools in exchange for a roughly $700,000 buyout in September, started with Vanderbilt Area School on Jan. 1. Smith signed a contract to work part-time for Vanderbilt for six months.
Vanderbilt Area School, which tallied 98 students this school year, has had a part-time superintendent for the past four years, Smith said. Prior to Smith, Lee Sandy, who previously served as superintendent of Kalkaska Public Schools, had the role for just under four years.
Vanderbilt is an out-of-formula district, and it operates on a small budget. Having a part-time superintendent is a creative way the district came up with to save money and keep more resources allocated toward the classrooms, Smith said.
“Being one of the smaller districts in northern Michigan, they have had to do some creative things,” Smith said. “And for the last four years, they have had a part-time superintendent, and that has worked well for them.”
With roughly 1,500 students, Kingsley is a lot bigger than Vanderbilt. Smith said that one of the things that appealed to him most about Vanderbilt is the fact that it really feels like a family.
Funding and recruiting staff are some of the biggest challenges that Vanderbilt Area School faces right now, Smith said. Like a lot of schools in the region, Vanderbilt has struggled to hire people, especially younger people who are interested in staying at the school for a while, he said.
The trouble with hiring teachers can get more intense in more rural and isolated areas, he said.
Just before Smith joined on, Vanderbilt’s operating millage failed to pass in the 2022 election by two votes. That millage will be back on voters’ ballots during a special election in May.
School districts have to pay out-of-pocket to hold a special election, but there will be two other measures on the ballot in May, so they will be splitting the cost, Smith said.
In his six months at Vanderbilt, Smith said he wants to focus most on helping the school become less reliant on federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds. The way that the school’s budget is structured right now means that, without the ESSER funds, they would be running on a deficit, Smith said.
That funding allowed the district to do a lot more, but Smith said he wants to make sure that they’ll have a balanced, sustainable budget in future years without relying on one-time funds.
“Even though the effects of that would not be felt until after my contract, I still think I have a responsibility to help alleviate that problem that you can see coming,” he said.
In the months leading up to Smith’s resignation from Kingsley, district leadership had been fielding intense criticism from some members of the community regarding transparency and Smith’s leadership and treatment of teachers. Smith resigned in exchange for a full buyout of his remaining 5-year rolling contract offered to him by the school board.
Smith and Kingsley school board members said that that agreement was reached after a long closed session discussion about how best to move the district forward.
After leaving Kingsley, Smith was less than a year away from being eligible for retirement. At the end of his time with Vanderbilt, he will be able to retire, but he said he does not know if he will.
“We will see where life takes me,” Smith said.
