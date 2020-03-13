TRAVERSE CITY — A yet-to-be named special prosecutor will decide whether former Jail Administrator Todd Ritter will face criminal charges.
Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg filed a petition with the state’s attorney general’s office Tuesday, a staffer confirmed.
A spokesperson from the state Attorney General’s office said they’d received the petition, and someone would be assigned “fairly quickly.”
“It will be granted and if no prosecutor from any neighboring county picks it up, the AG’s office would handle it ourselves,” Ryan Jarvi said Thursday.
Ritter, who served the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department for decades, left the role through a forced resignation on April 11, 2019, amid accusations of inappropriate conduct with former inmates.
Capt. Chris Barsheff was appointed as Ritter’s replacement in June.
An internal investigation last spring by Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department officers yielded lewd text messages and photographs of former and current inmates and a long list of other misconducts by Ritter, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
Reports also show Ritter often delivered morning coffees and afternoon lunch orders to a former inmate on duty and in uniform. He brought another past inmate on a “work-related” trip to Lansing in August 2017, expensing their $192 dollar room to the taxpayer-funded sheriff’s department, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
Ritter, with a 20-plus-year tenure with the department, is also accused of meeting with a former inmate in the county governmental center’s basement, where the couple retreated to a closet for some “intimate touching” while he was on the clock.
The accusations surfaced once Undersheriff Mike Shea took office, the Record-Eagle previously reported, after several corrections officers came forward and disclosed Ritter’s actions to him.
Moeggenberg previously passed the case to Michigan State Police for review.
She said in May Ritter’s conduct could spur charges of criminal sexual conduct and embezzlement.
In September and again in January, she said she was reviewing the file and interviewing potential witnesses, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
“Part of the delay is because victims don’t want to be named in this case,” Moeggenberg said in January. “They know it’s high profile, and I’ve explained to them that I won’t be releasing their names, but that that isn’t a guarantee their names won’t be made public some other way.”
The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan lists petitioning the AG for a special prosecutor when there may be a perceived conflict of interest as a best practice.
Sheriff Tom Bensley did not return a call seeking comment.
