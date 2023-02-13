INTERLOCHEN — A longtime leader and booster of the region's arts community has died, according to Interlochen Center for the Arts officials.
Edward J. Downing died early Feb. 10, 2023. He was 87 years old, and is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce; daughter Jamie; son David; and seven grandchildren and three great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his daughter Karen.
Born in Wyandotte, Downing's work in the region began with a directorship of Interlochen Center for the Arts' University of Michigan All-State program in the summers of 1974-1975. A full scholarship winner, Downing earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees from U-M, served in the U.S. Army for eight years, and embarked on a 46-year teaching career in music around the state, including in Flint, Belleville and Ann Arbor public schools. He was 1974's Music Teacher of the Year for the state of Michigan.
Downing and Joyce moved to Traverse City permanently in 1978, according to an Interlochen press statement, when he assumed directorship of the academy's National Music Camp and conducted the Interlochen Arts Academy Band. He became vice president for education, and in 1993, was appointed to the presidency, a position he held until 2003. Under Downing's leadership, Interlochen Public Radio launched its news station; the Frohlich Piano and Percussion Building, Harvey Theatre and The Writing House were built; and he introduced the “Collage” concert, a popular summer event that continues today.
Four years post-retirement in 2007, Downing took over leadership of the Traverse Symphony Orchestra — a three-month interim position that lasted five years, as Downing ushered the organization safely through the recession. He was also a 40-year member of the Rotary Club of Traverse City, taking leadership roles as club president and president of Rotary Charities.
According to the release, a celebration of life honoring Downing will happen this summer, along with a dedication in Downing's memory at this year's Interlochen Arts Camp “Collage" — now in its 30th year.
Messages of condolences can be sent to Joyceandfamily@interlochen.org. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions can make them at www.interlochen.org/memorial. All memorial contributions received will support the Edward J. and Joyce Downing Scholarship Endowment.
