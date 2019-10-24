TRAVERSE CITY — Wanda Theresa Martineau, who ran Dill’s Restaurant and Bar with her late husband, Francis “Hunce” Martineau, from 1947 to 1970, died Oct. 14 at The Villa at Traverse Point. She was 104.
Martineau was the third youngest, and only surviving, member of the large blended Bugai/Kasben farm family from Cedar, according to Martineau’s son, Gerald Martineau.
Wanda Martineau graduated from Central High School in 1934. During the Great Depression, she worked as a domestic for her room and board at a home on Sixth Street, but returned to the farm on weekends.
During World War II, she ran the dining room in the Park Place Hotel, which fed officers and enlisted sailors of the Naval Air Station, the predecessor of the present-day Cherry Capital Airport and Coast Guard Airbase. She met the hotel’s assistant manager, and they married in 1945. They purchased Dill’s Restaurant in 1947.
Martineau and her husband transformed Dill’s into a community restaurant that catered to a wide variety of people. The restaurant served a fish fry on Fridays, which included sending food to the St. Francis Convent of Dominican nuns who staffed St. Francis School in the 1950s and 1960s.
Visitation will take place on Friday, Nov. 1, at the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., with the rosary being said at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Nov. 2 at St. Francis Catholic Church.
A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s Record-Eagle.
