TRAVERSE CITY — Three newcomers will join the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority board, although one is no stranger to the city.
City commissioners recently approved Mayor Jim Carruthers' four picks for the board, with outgoing Commissioner Richard Lewis among them.
Carruthers also chose Oryana General Manager Stephen Nance, Workshop Brewing owner Pete Kirkwood and incumbent Gabe Schneider, Northern Strategies 360's founder.
Carruthers said he chose Schneider because he wanted to keep institutional knowledge on the board. He was similarly motivated by Lewis' knowledge of the city — he served as city manager for several years — and tax increment finance.
Kirkwood and Nance made the list because Carruthers wanted someone from the Warehouse and North Boardman districts, he said.
The appointments come after DDA board member Harry Burkholder left to become the organization's chief operations officer, Carruthers said. Schneider will take his seat, while Lewis will take current board member Bill Golden's in November. Kirkwood and Nance will take the seats held by Schneider and current member Allison Beers
Documents show Golden and Beers didn't seek reappointment.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he thought Carruthers picked excellent candidates out of the 12 applicants, and he hoped others he liked would stay interested in serving.
City leaders voted 5-1 to approve the appointments, with Commissioner Brian McGillivary voting "no" and Lewis abstaining.
McGillivary said after the meeting that he couldn't support reappointing any current DDA board members over his philosophical disagreement with many recent DDA decisions. Those include the board's stance on extending the TIF 97 tax increment finance plan.
Appointees' four-year terms start after the current members' time expires Sept. 15, except Bill Golden — his term ends Nov. 11, documents show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.