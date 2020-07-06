TRAVERSE CITY — A former Bay Area Transportation Authority employee is suing over claims the authority retaliated when he questioned driver overtime and schedules he contended were unsafe, accusations the authority rejects.
Scott Smith, who served two tours in Iraq, claims the authority violated the Whistleblower Act and the Veterans Preference in Employment Act in firing him in March, according to a complaint in 13th Circuit Court. His firings came after he questioned payrolls that appeared to show more than 100 of hours of overtime given to drivers who didn’t actually work the hours.
Jay Zelenock, Smith’s attorney, said he’s asking Judge Thomas Power to issue a mandamus order so BATA must rehire Smith, a legal move the Veterans Preference in Employment Act specifies to address violations. Judges still have some discretion in making such orders, but Zelenock said its inclusion in the law gives weight to his argument that Power should.
The Veterans Preference in Employment Act does apply to public transportation authorities, Zelenock said. He cited a past case involving Leelanau County’s sheriffs department, where a judge decided the law applies to any public employer unless the statute specifically exempts them.
The law means public employers can’t fire veterans without cause, nor without a hearing where the employer sets out those allegations, Zelenock said — Smith claimed his repeated requests for a hearing went nowhere.
“I think that’s the entire point of the VPA, is to pay a debt that society owes to people who served,” he said.
Kelly Dunham, BATA executive director, denied the allegations in a prepared statement.
“While BATA finds these allegations disheartening, they are simply untrue and we will dispute them via the legal process before us,” she said. “BATA has not violated any laws nor rights in regards to Mr. Smith or anyone else. Additionally, BATA prides itself on delivering the highest level of fiscal responsibility.”
The authority runs several bus routes in Traverse City and several outlying towns in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties, plus on-demand service.
Smith claimed his position as operations supervisor was changed to isolate him from drivers after he questioned payrolls that seemed to show certain drivers getting overtime, according to the complaint. Other records showed those drivers didn’t work the hours. He made the discovery while training another employee for payroll processing.
Still other records seemed to show that drivers were being required to drive for shifts that Smith contends were dangerously long, according to the complaint.
Dunham echoed her denial of Smith’s claims overall, but declined to address the specific allegations, citing advice from the authority’s legal counsel.
Smith’s supervisor angrily rebuffed him when he reported both issues, the complaint states. Later, when he arrived to a meeting he expected to be his annual performance review, he was fired instead.
Smith is asking for more than $25,000 for lost wages and other damages, the complaint reads.
Smith filed suit June 11; no court dates have been set as of Thursday, schedules show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.