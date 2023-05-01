FIFE LAKE — Qualified voters can still register today in advance of a handful of school millages on the ballot Tuesday.
Forest Area Community Schools, in Grand Traverse and Kalkaska counties, and Leland Public Schools, in Leelanau County, both have funding proposals up for election. Voters in those districts can register in person at their local clerks’ offices until 8 p.m. Election Day. The last day to register online occurred two weeks ago.
Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Forest Area will be asking voters to extend its expiring sinking fund millage at its current rate of roughly .94 mills — or $47 on a home with a taxable value of $50,000 — to help fund building improvements, security upgrades and technology, among other uses, according to information from the district. It will not result in a tax increase, and will extend until 2033.
It would generate an estimated $170,567 in its first year, according to the ballot language.
There are two proposals on the ballot for the Leland Public School district.
The first asks for a 10.9 mill levy — equivalent to $545 for a taxable value of $50,000 — to cover the school’s operating costs and to make sure the district meets funding requirements to receive state foundation dollars. The district renews this levy on a yearly basis. It’s estimated to bring in $4,586,679 next year, according to ballot language.
The second would allow the district to take out a bond of $6,080,000 for purposes including instructional technology upgrades and purchasing school buses. The district estimates that it would need to levy .45 mills in 2024 — $22.50 for $50,000 taxable value — to begin paying back that bond. That’s equivalent to current tax levels.
Over the next seven years, it could cost taxpayers an average of .74 mills a year — $37 for a taxable value of $50,000 — to pay back the bond.
